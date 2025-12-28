Arch Manning Shares Why He Is Staying With Texas

Texas football has lost its fair share of players to the NFL draft and transfer portal over the past few weeks, dwindling the roster. Despite the loss of a few big names such as linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., safety Michael Taaffe and others, the Longhorns have held onto star quarterback Arch Manning.

While it was unlikely that Manning would enter the portal, there was some hype surrounding the possibility of the first-year starter entering the NFL Draft. Why did the young star decide to forego the pros? According to Manning, his journey at Texas isn't quite finished.

Manning Wants to Continue His Development With Texas

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning keeps the ball and runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

"I felt like I developed a lot this year, especially towards the back half, and I want to keep it going," Manning said, according to Inside Texas's Evan Vieth. "There's no reason to leave. I feel like I got a lot more football left to play, and excited to still be a part of this team."

Manning didn't quite have the season that most fans and analysts envisioned for him, struggling at the start of the year. Despite these struggles, Manning went on to improve throughout the regular season, demonstrating why he is one of the nation's top quarterback talents.

At the start of the season, Manning's accuracy and timing were a bit off. The offense as a whole seemed out of sync, and Texas was not looking like the powerhouse that was promised heading into the season.

Eventually, though, Manning found his stride, and more than just improving his stats, the Longhorn quarterback looked more comfortable. Eventually, the stat sheet reflected his improvements, posting 1,625 passing yards over the last six games of the season, alongside 16 total touchdowns.

Now, returning to Texas for what will likely be his last year in college before departing for the NFL, next season should be an exciting one for the Longhorns. Not only is Manning more experienced as the team's top quarterback, but the wide receiving core will have developed as well.

Texas wide receivers had their struggles with drops this season, but showed improvements at some points throughout the year.

Though it may be difficult to abstain from declaring for the draft, ultimately Manning made perhaps the best decision for his career and development. With another year to grow, by the time he enters the NFL, Manning will be much more experienced and likely better prepared.

Manning will have one more chance to take the field this season in the upcoming Citrus Bowl, where Texas will take on the Michigan Wolverines on December 31.