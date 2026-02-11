This Quarterback Ranking Confirms What We Already Knew About Arch Manning

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning already had sky-high expectations before the 2025 season began, before he could even have a full season of starting under his belt.

And when the season got off to an iffy start with a loss to Ohio State and struggling offensive showings, many Longhorns fans were even going as far as to beg former quarterback Quinn Ewers to come back to the 40 Acres, before Manning finally began showing his true potential in the tail end of the season.

Now, those same sky-high expectations have returned, and this time, many would believe that they are warranted.

Arch Manning Tops On3's Quarterback Rankings Entering 2026 Season

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning keeps the ball and runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Wednesday morning, Ari Wasserman of On3 Sports published his take of the top 10 college football quarterbacks, and sitting at the top of his list was No. 16 himself.

NEW: Top 10 College Football QBs entering the 2026 season via @AriWasserman🎯



Thoughts?👀https://t.co/aB6gYggdvW pic.twitter.com/SvtcLzUFxp — On3 (@On3) February 11, 2026

Manning's rank comes after completing 248 of 404 attempted passes for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns during Texas' 10-3 season that culminated in two massive wins over the Texas A&M Aggies in the Lone Star Showdowns and the Michigan Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl.

The Heisman hopeful was named the MVP of the bowl game for the electric dual-threat performance that saw him throw for 221 yards and two touchdowns while also running for 155 yards and an additional pair of scores, including a 60-yard scamper to put the game on ice for the Burnt Orange.

Manning was the highest-ranked of the three SEC quarterbacks on the list, ahead of LSU's new signal caller, Sam Leavitt and Georgia's Gunner Stockton.

The Big 10 had a slightly bigger amount of representation on the list, with Oregon's Dante Moore (No. 2), Ohio State's Julian Sayin (No. 4), Indiana's Josh Hoover (No. 5), and USC's Jayden Maiava (No. 7) looking to get their teams back in playoff contention.

Hoover comes over to the national champions from the TCU Horned Frogs to take over the starting role from reigning Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza.

Elsewhere, Darian Mensah of the Miami Hurricanes comes in at eight as he prepares to take the reins from Carson Beck as he leads Mario Cristobal's offense.

Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Brendan Sorsby joins the team from the Cincinnati Bearcats, and he was also spotted in the top 10.

Rounding out the list is Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr, who led the Irish to a 10-game winning streak after dropping their first two games of the season.

Manning and the Horns begin their highly anticipated 2026 season on September 5 when they welcome the Texas State Bobcats to DKR.