Arch Manning Shines as Texas Longhorns Beat No. 9 Vanderbilt
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have secured their second Top-10 win of the season while keeping their College Football Playoff hopes alive in the process.
Arch Manning bounced back from a concussion and led No. 20 Texas to a 34-31 win over No. 9 Vanderbilt in Austin on Saturday, extending the Longhorns' winning streak to four games as the month of November begins.
Manning's status leading up to the game was in doubt after suffering a concussion on the first play of overtime against Mississippi State, but he hardly looked bothered after being lifted off the injury report, finishing 25 of 33 passing for three touchdowns and no interceptions.
Texas Nearly Blew Big Lead
Texas' defense had its way with the Vanderbilt offense for most of the afternoon, taking the Commodores out of their ball-control game plan and forcing them to go up-tempo in the second half. This included limiting Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, who had
However, the Commodores made things interesting in the fourth quarter.
After Pavia finally got loose for a 25-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter and proceeded to toss the ball at Texas safety Xavier Filsaime with Vanderbilt trailing 34-16. This resulted in a flag and some additional chippiness, as Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. then got in the face of Pavia after the failed two-point conversion.
This clearly sparked Vanderbilt, as Pavia then led the Commodores on two more touchdown drives to cut the lead to 34-31. Vandy tried an onside kick in the final minute that rolled harmlessly out of bounds after the Longhorns failed to recover the initial bounce.
Vandy outscored Texas 21-0 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough.
Pavia finished 27 of 38 passing for 365 yards and three touchdowns while also losing a fumble.
The Texas offense had little issues moving the ball for most of the game, starting with the first play from scrimmage. Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo had a 75-yard touchdown on the first snap before exiting with a finger injury shortly after.
Texas wide receiver Emmett Mosley V stepped up with Wingo sidelined, finishing with seven catches for 69 yards and a touchdown, his third score in two games.
For Vanderbilt, tight end Eli Stowers had a big game, posting seven catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns.
The Longhorns clearly have some things to clean up during the bye week but a win is a win in the SEC.