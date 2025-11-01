Longhorns Country

Arch Manning Shines as Texas Longhorns Beat No. 9 Vanderbilt

The Texas Longhorns secured their fourth straight win in SEC play by taking down the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning looks to pass on the first play of the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning looks to pass on the first play of the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
In this story:

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have secured their second Top-10 win of the season while keeping their College Football Playoff hopes alive in the process.

Arch Manning bounced back from a concussion and led No. 20 Texas to a 34-31 win over No. 9 Vanderbilt in Austin on Saturday, extending the Longhorns' winning streak to four games as the month of November begins.

Manning's status leading up to the game was in doubt after suffering a concussion on the first play of overtime against Mississippi State, but he hardly looked bothered after being lifted off the injury report, finishing 25 of 33 passing for three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Texas Nearly Blew Big Lead

Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia
Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia throws a pass during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Texas' defense had its way with the Vanderbilt offense for most of the afternoon, taking the Commodores out of their ball-control game plan and forcing them to go up-tempo in the second half. This included limiting Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, who had

However, the Commodores made things interesting in the fourth quarter.

After Pavia finally got loose for a 25-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter and proceeded to toss the ball at Texas safety Xavier Filsaime with Vanderbilt trailing 34-16. This resulted in a flag and some additional chippiness, as Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. then got in the face of Pavia after the failed two-point conversion.

This clearly sparked Vanderbilt, as Pavia then led the Commodores on two more touchdown drives to cut the lead to 34-31. Vandy tried an onside kick in the final minute that rolled harmlessly out of bounds after the Longhorns failed to recover the initial bounce.

Vandy outscored Texas 21-0 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough.

Pavia finished 27 of 38 passing for 365 yards and three touchdowns while also losing a fumble.

The Texas offense had little issues moving the ball for most of the game, starting with the first play from scrimmage. Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo had a 75-yard touchdown on the first snap before exiting with a finger injury shortly after.

Texas wide receiver Emmett Mosley V stepped up with Wingo sidelined, finishing with seven catches for 69 yards and a touchdown, his third score in two games.

For Vanderbilt, tight end Eli Stowers had a big game, posting seven catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

The Longhorns clearly have some things to clean up during the bye week but a win is a win in the SEC.

feed

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

Home/Football