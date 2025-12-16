Arch Manning Makes Final Decision On Texas Longhorns Future

The Texas Longhorns got the best news possible on Monday night.

According to reports from 247Sports Texas Longhorns insider Chip Brown, starquarterback Arch Manning is set to return to the team for the 2026 season.

The news comes ahead of the Longhorns' Dec. 31 matchup with the Michigan Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl, amid a myriad of departures for the NCAA Transfer Portal and NFL Draft over the last couple of weeks.

It also comes amid wide spread speculation that, despite his up and down 2025 season, Manning could opt for enter the 2026 draft.

Now, however, that speculation can end.

Manning's return is massive for Texas

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning keeps the ball and runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Of course, the losses of linebacker Liona Lefau and wide receiver DeAndre Moore, who were both reportedly set to leave the program on Monday, hit the Longhorns program hard.

But with Manning now back in the fold for 2026, Texas can continue to move forward with high expectations for 2026.

Why? Because Manning proved himself to be among the country's elite quarterbacks in the second half of the season.

Not only did Manning finish the season with three wins over top 10 SEC teams - getting wins over Oklahoma, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M - but he also statistically finished on the same level of many of the quarterbacks most consider to be the best in college football: Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza, Ohio State's Julian Sayin, Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia, Texas A&M's Marcel Reed, Oregon's Dante Moore, Georgia's Gunner Stockton and Alabama's Ty Simpson.

Manning finished the year completing 227 of 370 passes for 2,942 yards and 24 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He also rushed for 244 yards and led the Longhrons with eight rushing touchdowns, and had a receiving touchdown, accounting for 33 total scores for the season.

For comparison, Mendoza threw for 2,980 yards and 33 touchdowns, with six interceptions, rushing for six more scores. Sayin, meanwhile threw for 3,323 yards and 31 touchdowns, while Reed had 2,932 yards through the air and 31 total scores, and Pavia had 3,192 yards and 36 total touchdowns.

Odds are, with Manning back in the fold, he will be at the front of the list in terms of Heisman favorites in 2026 alongside some other younger stars like Sayin, Reed, Moore, and Jeremiah Smith.

Either way, one thing is clear, the engine of Steve Sarkisian's offense is returning, and their national title hopes will remain alive.