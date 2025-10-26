Arch Manning Suffers Injury in Overtime Win vs. Mississippi State
The Texas Longhorns had to see their starting quarterback exit with injury in the biggest moment of Saturday's 45-38 overtime win in Starkville against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
After a first-down run on the first play of overtime, Texas quarterback Arch Manning walked off gingerly and into the medical tent after appearing to bang his head on the ground hard during the tackle.
According to ESPN sideline reporter Alyssa Lang, Manning "looked a little bit woozy" while walking off the field. He exited 29 of 46 passing for 346 yards, three touchdowns and one pick along with a rushing touchdown.
Matthew Caldwell Steps Up in Arch Manning's Absence
Texas backup quarterback Matthew Caldwell stepped in and delivered a 10-yard touchdown pass to Emmett Mosley V just a few plays later to take a 45-38 lead in overtime. This ended up being the game-winning touchdown, as Texas' defense got a stop on the ensuing possession.
Caldwell, a Troy transfer, has seen limited action as the backup so far this season. He appeared in the non-conference wins over San Jose State, UTEP and Sam Houston State before seeing unexpected action late in the loss to Florida after Manning had to exit for one play.
Caldwell made the most of his first SEC snap, completing a 26-yard pass to Ryan Wingo with 26 seconds left as Texas was looking to tie the game, but it didn't matter in the end.
Caldwell is also responsible for Texas' longest run of the season, as he had a 50-yard scamper against Sam Houston State. Overall, he had gone 7 of 10 passing for 75 yards while adding two carries for 64 yards headed into Saturday.
After the win over Kentucky when asked if he's worried about losing the starting role, Manning said he's not concerned.
"Nah, I can control what I can control," Manning said. "I work hard during the week, prepare my best and go out and try my hardest on gameday. That's all you can do."
Manning will be the starter if healthy but his status could now be in question headed into next week's game against No. 10 Vanderbilt in Austin.