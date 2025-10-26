Longhorns Country

Arch Manning Suffers Injury in Overtime Win vs. Mississippi State

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning got hurt on the first play of overtime.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning throws a pass during the second quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning throws a pass during the second quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Texas Longhorns had to see their starting quarterback exit with injury in the biggest moment of Saturday's 45-38 overtime win in Starkville against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

After a first-down run on the first play of overtime, Texas quarterback Arch Manning walked off gingerly and into the medical tent after appearing to bang his head on the ground hard during the tackle.

According to ESPN sideline reporter Alyssa Lang, Manning "looked a little bit woozy" while walking off the field. He exited 29 of 46 passing for 346 yards, three touchdowns and one pick along with a rushing touchdown.

Matthew Caldwell Steps Up in Arch Manning's Absence

Texas Longhorns quarterback Matthew Caldwell
Texas Longhorns quarterback Matthew Caldwell throws a pass during the second half against the Sam Houston Bearkats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Texas backup quarterback Matthew Caldwell stepped in and delivered a 10-yard touchdown pass to Emmett Mosley V just a few plays later to take a 45-38 lead in overtime. This ended up being the game-winning touchdown, as Texas' defense got a stop on the ensuing possession.

Caldwell, a Troy transfer, has seen limited action as the backup so far this season. He appeared in the non-conference wins over San Jose State, UTEP and Sam Houston State before seeing unexpected action late in the loss to Florida after Manning had to exit for one play. 

Caldwell made the most of his first SEC snap, completing a 26-yard pass to Ryan Wingo with 26 seconds left as Texas was looking to tie the game, but it didn't matter in the end.

Caldwell is also responsible for Texas' longest run of the season, as he had a 50-yard scamper against Sam Houston State. Overall, he had gone 7 of 10 passing for 75 yards while adding two carries for 64 yards headed into Saturday.

After the win over Kentucky when asked if he's worried about losing the starting role, Manning said he's not concerned.

"Nah, I can control what I can control," Manning said. "I work hard during the week, prepare my best and go out and try my hardest on gameday. That's all you can do."

Manning will be the starter if healthy but his status could now be in question headed into next week's game against No. 10 Vanderbilt in Austin.

Published
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

