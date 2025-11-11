Arch Manning 'Talks Weekly' With Fellow SEC Quarterback
After a rough start to the season, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has found his groove headed into Athens against the Georgia Bulldogs.
But despite building some momentum for himself over the past two games, Manning knows that it will take a monumental effort to upset the Dawgs.
As a result, he's leaning on a fellow SEC quarterback for advice on how to handle the hype at Sanford Stadium, and it just so happens to be someone he talks to routinely.
Arch Manning, Ty Simpson Have Tight Relationship
While meeting with the media on Monday, Manning said that he plans on reaching out to Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson ahead of the Georgia game for some advice.
Simpson led Alabama to a 24-21 win over the Bulldogs in Athens on Sept. 27, giving Georgia what is its only loss of the season up to this point.
"Yeah, I'm sure we'll talk," Manning said of Simpson. "He's asked me some questions about teams we've played. So it's good having him in my corner."
Simpson was asked about Manning's comments Tuesday and said that the two of them "talk weekly."
"Arch has got a loud mouth, huh? No, that's my guy," Simpson said. "We talk weekly, not just about ball, but about how each other is doing," Simpson said. "He's a really good friend of mine. I know he played somebody and we'd talked before, then of course, (Manning played in) the Red River Rivalry (against Oklahoma), and it was a good game, so I asked him a couple questions, and he asked me a couple questions about Vanderbilt and Georgia, right?
"Quarterback etiquette, talking to one another, just hey what did you see, what did you do here. Just about plays and fronts in general, right? Stuff we talk about, not just as friends but as quarterbacks as well."
Ty Simpson vs. Georgia
In the win over No. 5 Georgia, Simpson went 24 of 38 passing for 276 yards, two touchdowns and no picks along with a rushing score.
Alabama jumped out to a 14-0 lead before heading into halftime up 24-14. The Bulldogs found the end zone again in the third quarter to cut the lead to 24-21, but neither team scored in the fourth quarter as the Tide held on for the crucial road win.
Simpson will now look to lead the Tide over an upset-hungry Oklahoma squad on Saturday in Tuscaloosa.