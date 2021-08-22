WATCH: Texas Target Arch Manning Shows Off Elite Talent in Scrimmage
Elite 2023 prospect Arch Manning comes from a family of football royalty. As the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, Arch has been in the spotlight from a young age.
Now, Manning, who is receiving offers from schools across the country, is projected to be the top quarterback in the 2023 class by multiple recruiting services.
After visiting the Forty Acres this summer, Arch revealed that his offer from Texas is one of his top choices.
Now in his junior year, the prospect showed off his arm talent in Newman high school's most recent scrimmage against Holy Cross on August 19.
In addition to Texas, Manning is also deliberating over offers from Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, LSU, and Ole Miss.
Arch’s father, Cooper Manning, spoke to SI All-American a month ago and explained how his son is handling the attention:
Arch Manning continues to improve in his junior season at Newman high school; will he choose Texas?
“I think it’s definitely an advantage at least to being exposed to it earlier or all of a sudden the lights go on and you’ve never had it before, but I always think it’s an adjustment.”
He continued “He’s not going to just jump in front of the camera. He doesn’t adore the attention. He just wants to play football and have fun with his friends and be a regular guy.”
At the end of the day, Arch’s decision will be informed by how the Longhorns perform on the field this season under new head coach Steve Sarkisian.
The Longhorns open the season on September 4 against Louisiana Lafayette.
