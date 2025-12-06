The Texas Longhorns won't be the making the College Football Playoff this season after back-to-back trips to the Semifinals.

And after watching the result of Saturday's Big 12 Championship in Arlington, Texas fans should feel frustrated with the recent decisions of the CFP committee.

No. 11 BYU unsurprisingly got walloped by Texas Tech once again, falling to the No. 4-ranked Red Raiders in a 34-7 loss in the conference title game. Four turnovers in one of the biggest games in program history? Ouch.

The Cougars have been ranked ahead of Texas over the past few weeks, and this latest result shows how silly that reasoning was. So much for those at-large bid hopes, BYU fans!

Overrated BYU Cougars Fall Back Down to Earth

BYU Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier sits on the field after recovering the loose ball during the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

We understand that BYU had fewer losses than Texas.

We also understand that the Longhorns lost to Florida, undoubtedly an awful loss on Texas' part.

Spare me.

After another embarrassing performance against one of the only quality opponents they have faced all season, the Cougars showed that they were improperly ranked above Texas over the past few weeks.

Please, show us where BYU's quality wins are compared to the Longhorns. We'll wait.

The CFP should be about giving the 12 best teams a chance to compete for a national title. And by placing BYU above Texas in the final pre-bracket rankings, the committee failed to show that that is their goal. Yes, we say this knowing good and well that the Longhorns won't be making it into the bracket.

If the Longhorns had properly been ranked at No. 12 above BYU headed into championship weekend, Texas would had slightly more wiggle room to potentially move up into the field. The chances still remain next to impossible, but it was still a questionable decision by the committee that has now been proven wrong.

There's even an argument to be made that the Longhorns should be ranked ahead of both Miami and Notre Dame when looking at quality wins. Texas has both Miami and Notre Dame beat in that category with three wins against teams in the Top-15 of the current CFP. The Hurricanes and Fighting Irish have just one combined such win, with that being Miami season-opening wins over Notre Dame.

That's a discussion for another piece, so save your hateful reactions for later.

The focus should be on BYU and how overrated the Cougars were. The committee focused far too much on record and analytics and not quality wins, the latter of which BYU was lacking.

It's certainly now for the best that BYU will be sitting at home on the couch alongside the Longhorns once the CFP begins.