College Football Playoff's Case Against Texas is Exactly What We Thought
It's looking more likely that the Texas Longhorns will be missing out on the College Football Playoff this season.
After beating then-No. 3 Texas A&M, Texas rose up three spots to No. 13 in Tuesday's rankings release, but remain on the outside of the bubble with the official bracket set to be revealed on Sunday.
At 9-3, Texas has an interesting resume that features three Top-10 wins, but it's the Longhorns' worst loss that is holding them back, according to CFP committee chair Hunter Yurachek.
CFP Committee Says Florida Loss Holding Texas Back
When asked if Texas' biggest blemish is the 29-21 loss to Florida, Yurachek made it clear that the defeat in "The Swamp" is the reason the Longhorns are on the outside of the bracket, not their loss to Ohio State.
"You're spot on. The committee has a great deal of respect for Texas and they've played an incredible schedule," Yurachek said. "They've got four teams they played in our top 10. They beat OU on a neutral field. They just beat Texas A&M at home this past weekend. They lost to No. 1, Ohio State, and lost to No. 3, Georgia."
"But one key stat this week in the teams ranked in our top 15, there's 17 total losses for those teams," Yurachek continued. "16 of those losses came against teams that are currently ranked or have been ranked in our top 25 this year. The only loss to an unranked team was Texas's loss to Florida at Florida, and really Florida dominated that game, held Texas to 50 yards rushing, two interceptions. So it's not that Texas played Ohio State; it is Texas' loss to Florida that's holding them back now."
The Longhorns had a chance at the end to tie the game against Gators, but Florida had control for nearly the entire afternoon. Florida ran for 159 yards against Texas, the second-most yards allowed by the Longhorns in the regular season in that category.
Texas had possession the closing seconds but didn't get a real shot at the end zone to tie the game.
As for Texas' path into the bracket, Yurachek stated the obvious.
"I can't predict what one's path would be to get to the CFP," he said. "Either it would have to be one
of the five highest ranked conference champions. Texas does not play for the Southeastern Conference Championship this weekend; that's not their path. Then you'd have to be one of the seven highest ranked at-large teams That would be Texas's path as we rerank this one last time this weekend."
It's highly likely the Longhorns will be left out when the bracket is revealed on Sunday.