Bijan Robinson Delivers Prediction for Texas Longhorns vs Ohio State Buckeyes
The predictions are rolling in for No.1 Texas's matchup against No. 3 Ohio State this Saturday, over which of the two powerhouses will walk away with the week one victory.
Some of these predictions have even come from former Longhorns, including star NFL running back Bijan Robinson.
Robinson's Saturday Prediction for Texas
According to On3, Robinson predicted that the Longhorns would topple the Buckeyes 28-14 and retain its No. 1 ranking. A top-five matchup to start the season, the importance of Saturday's game is not lost on the former Longhorn.
“As an alum, as a Texas player, knowing the expectations that are coming with this game, it’s going to be huge,” Robinson said, according to On3. “I know all the guys are ready. I think this is a statement game right here. It just happens to be the first game of the season. We go to Ohio. I know it’s going to be 100,000 there."
Ohio State is coming off a successful national championship run and is looking to continue its success from last season. The "Shoe," Ohio State's home stadium, accommodates around 102,000 fans and will likely be packed with Buckeyes seeking a repeat of last season's result.
“It’s going to be loud. But I think for us, if we just go in there and blanket everything out and understand that this is our game and we have to control the environment, then we’re going to get a win," Robinson said.
Despite entering the game as the lower-ranked team, Ohio State is a 1.5-point favorite in the matchup, according to CBS Sports. The rematch of last season's CFP semifinal game sees a new cast of quarterbacks for both teams.
Saturday's game marks the debut of quarterback Arch Manning as the full-time starter for the Longhorns now that Quinn Ewers has gone on to the NFL. If Texas hopes to pull out the win, then Manning will need to show the same talent Longhorn fans saw last season in a few early-season starts when Ewers was injured.
The Buckeyes, meanwhile, announced that quarterback Julian Sayin would be the week one starter for OSU. Sayin battled for the position, beating out now backup quarterback Lincoln Kienholz. He will now face a standout Texas defense that is expected to be one of the best in the nation this season.
The game is slated for 12 ET this Saturday when Texas travels to Columbus to take on the Buckeyes.