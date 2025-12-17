Arch Manning's Dad Confirms Plans for 2026 Season

For the Texas Longhorns fans that have enjoyed watching Arch Manning come into form as the nation's next big thing under center, get excited, because you're getting to see it a little bit longer.

As expected by many, it was confirmed by Manning's father, Cooper, that his son would be returning to the 40 Acres to take part in his redshirt junior season with Texas instead of declaring for the 2026 NFL draft.

"Arch is playing football at Texas next year," Cooper said in a text to ESPN.

The Man(ning) of the House

Arch was being hyped up as a Heisman Trophy favorite before training camp even began as he took the reins of the Texas offense from former quarterback Quinn Ewers, who was selected by the Miami Dolphins during the most recent NFL draft.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning keeps the ball and runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The first game against the Ohio State Buckeyes saw the Longhorns' offense struggle against the reigning national champions, but Manning was still able to deliver a touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter to Parker Livingstone to only cause a seven-point defeat in the 14-7 contest.

Manning also struggled to get going in the 27-10 win over the UTEP Miners, and some late mistakes proved costly in the Longhorns' second loss of the season to the Florida Gators in Gainesville, but following the loss, that's when it seemed like everything started to click for Arch, delivering a Heisman-worthy performance against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game the following week during the Horns' 23-6 win.

The stellar performance in Dallas was followed by Manning putting the Burnt Orange in prime position for their wins over the Kentucky Wildcats and the Mississippi State Bulldogs and leading a massive win over the then-No. 9 Vanderbilt Commodores to allow the Horns to rise back up in the AP Top 25 ranks.

After the team's third loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, Manning would lead the team to a win in a thrilling offensive showing against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

And then came the Lone Star Showdown against the Texas A&M Aggies, where Arch showed that he truly was "the man" for Texas.

After a shaky first half, Manning would lead the Horns to 17 unanswered points to open the second half and would take off on a 35-yard scamper for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, effectively putting the dagger in the Maroon and White during the 27-17 Texas win that derailed A&M's perfect season hopes.

Manning will look to cap off his first full season as a collegiate starter when he leads Texas in the Citrus Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines on New Year's Eve.