Bijan Robinson Named ESPN Preseason All-American

This season, the Texas Longhorns will face a great deal of uncertainty under a completely new coaching staff’s leadership.

One thing Longhorn fans can count on is star running back Bijan Robinson showing up and producing for his side in a big way.

On Thursday, Robinson was named as an ESPN Preseason All-American according to the Longhorns’ Twitter page.

What will Robinson’s impact be? In 2020, the true freshman carried his own weight, racking up 703 rushing yards on just 86 carries over nine games and four touchdowns.

Now, with Steve Sarkisian stepping in, the Longhorns’ running backs should improve their performances. During his time as the Alabama offensive coordinator last season, Sarkisian fed the ball to Najee Harris 251 times. Harris also caught 36 passes with 9.6 yards per reception in 2020.

Assuming similar production, which Sarkisian has clearly hinted at throughout the summer, Robinson has all the tools to compete for the coveted Heisman Trophy in 2021.

Sarkisian wasn’t shy during Big 12 Media Day to share a glamorous comparison for his young star.

“I think the biggest thing Bijan resembles to Reggie Bush is the one-cut ability,” Sarkisian said. “I hadn’t seen that for quite some time, the ability to make that full-speed, violent one cut, not lose top speed and get vertical, and Bijan has that.”

