Bob Stoops Disgusted After Seeing Brother Mark Stoops Wear Texas Longhorns Gear

The Texas Longhorns saw wide receiver Parker Livingstone head to the Oklahoma Sooners earlier this offseason in a move that rubbed fans in Austin the wrong way.

So in return, Steve Sarkisian and the Texas coaching staff stole a Sooner back ... well, sort of.

The Longhorns added former Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops to the staff this offseason as a special assistant to Sarkisian. And as the younger brother of former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops, his arrival to Austin certainly isn't sitting well in the Stoops family, especially after making his first public appearance in Burnt Orange during fall camp.

Bob Stoops Hates Seeing His Brother in Texas Gear

Bob Stoops will be at Youngstown State-Kentucky on Saturday, not Oklahoma-Nebraska. Ncaa Football Oklahoma Press Conference | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bob Stoops took to social media to share his reaction after seeing Mark Stoops at Texas' fall camp practice with a Longhorn hat.

After serving as Oklahoma's head coach for almost two decades, it's safe to say Bob didn't like seeing Mark wearing the colors of the program's biggest rival.

"Horns Down ....." Stoops wrote on X.

As if Bob Stoops didn't already want to see Oklahoma beat Texas enough this upcoming season, watching the Sooners potentially get a win over his younger brother would certainly give him some major bragging rights at Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Stoops hasn't been at Oklahoma since 2021 when he was the interim head coach, but just imagine if his brother had chosen to join Texas then. It would have created quite the sibling rivalry.

Mark Stoops Gives Texas Valuable Knowledge & Experience

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops celebrates a touchdown against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mark Stoops, 59, gives the Texas staff a ton of experience and could be a valuable voice for Sarkisian throughout the season.

He's coached at the FBS level since the late 1990s. He was a defensive backs coach for the Miami Hurricanes from 2001 through 2003 where he helped lead one of the most talented defenses in college football history.

Stoops then took jobs as the defensive coordinator at Arizona and Florida State before eventually becoming Kentucky's head coach in 2013, a role he held until his firing this past December.

With 13 years of experience as a head coach at Kentucky and multiple seasons as an assistant at other programs, Stoops is one of the most seasoned members on Sarkisian's staff. His advice will be vital for Sarkisian while his defensive knowledge could prove key for defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

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