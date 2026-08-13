Steve Sarkisian Could Find Snaps For Multiple True Freshmen on Offense

The Texas Longhorns are filled to the brim with talent. Through impressive roster retention and an aggressive transfer portal pursuit, head coach Steve Sarkisian solved many issues from last season.

The Longhorns wanted a change at running back, so they brought in Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown. They needed experienced offensive linemen, so Melvin Siani and Laurence Seymore arrived in Austin. Sarkisian searched for Anthony Hill Jr.'s replacement and he found Rasheem Biles.

With all of these talented players on one roster, what happens to the highly touted 2026 recruiting class? Sarkisian may have no choice but to give some of these freshmen a shot.

Derrek Cooper

Texas Longhorns running back Derrek Cooper. | @DerrekCooper80 - X

As mentioned earlier, Smothers and Brown will operate as the co-leaders of this running back room. Sarkisian noted they weren't brought in to sit on the bench. But freshman Derrek Cooper is making a case for touches in the backfield this season.

Sarkisian pointed out his physical running style during fall camp. That's noteworthy. There will be other players competing for carries, but Cooper has clearly impressed the coaches so far.

Cooper was a highly sought-after recruit. He's the fourth-ranked running back in the 2026 class, averaging nearly 11 yards per carry during his senior year. He may not be the lead back for the Longhorns, but carving out a role in this talented offense could bode well for his development.

Jermaine Bishop Jr.

Speed is the name of the game with Jermaine Bishop Jr. His accolades speak for themselves as he arrives in Austin. He was named Dave Campbell's Mr. Texas Football winner, amassing nearly 2,000 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns in high school.

The wide receiver room has no shortage of talent. Auburn transfer Cam Coleman leads the group as the highest-rated wideout in the transfer portal. Texas' leading receiver last season, Ryan Wingo, is back. With Emmett Mosley V and Sterling Berkhalter in the mix, that leaves Bishop without a clear path to playing time.

An opportunity will arise for Bishop Jr. at some point. Whether it's on special teams or on offense, Sarkisian won't hide his abilities for long. Injuries will inevitably occur, and if Bishop Jr. takes advantage of a chance, there may be no looking back.

In this era of college football, experienced players get priority nearly every time. However, that doesn't mean freshmen can't prove themselves, so don't be surprised if someone like Cooper or Bishop Jr. takes the field early this season.

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