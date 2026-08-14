Parker Livingstone Responds to Steve Sarkisian After Leaving Texas for Oklahoma

The Texas Longhorns made some notable changes to their wide receiving corps this offseason, bringing in elite transfer Cam Coleman and veteran Sterling Berkhalter along with dynamic freshman Jermaine Bishop Jr.

That also meant the departure of some key pass-catchers, including Parker Livingstone and DeAndre Moore Jr., both of whom hit the transfer portal after multiple seasons at Texas.

While Moore's exit to Colorado was viewed in a positive light, Livingstone's decision to head to Norman and join the Oklahoma Sooners immediately made him a "traitor" in the eyes of Texas fans. This even led to some competitive banter from Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian directed toward Livingstone during SEC Media Days.

“I mean I hope we kick his ass," Sarkisian said of Livingstone. "It’s the Red River Rivalry. He chose to go there. He’s on the other side. That’s the way the game goes.”

Parker Livingstone Not Dissing Texas ... At Least Not Yet

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone (13) before warming up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Livingstone finally got a chance to address Sarkisian's comment while speaking with the media during Oklahoma fall camp.

But for now, he's taking the high road while hinting at the possibility of sharing his thoughts on Sarkisian's comments once the two rivals prepare to face each other in Dallas on Oct. 10.

"I'm just kind of focused on this team and fall camp," Livingstone told reporters. "We've got like four games until we play them. So, kind of taking it one day at a time. That game is going to come when it comes. It's going to be a fun game. But right now, I'm focused on fall camp and UTEP."

Texas Secondary is Very Familiar With Parker Livingstone

Parker Livingstone (3) runs drills during an Oklahoma (OU) football practice in Norman, Okla., on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns made a ton of notable roster moves this offseason but the secondary returned multiple players and remained largely unchanged. Already set to be heated rivalry game against Oklahoma, the matchup of the Texas secondary against Livingstone could feature even more bad blood due to the familiarity.

This means that the likes of Jelani McDonald, Warren Roberson, Derrek Williams Jr., Kobe Black, Wardell Mack and Jordan Johnson-Rubell -- all of whom played two years with Livingstone -- will get a chance to lay a hard hit on him in front of thousands after going up against him in practice time and again over the course of two years.

The 2026 edition of the Red River Rivalry can't come soon enough.

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