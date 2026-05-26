Breaking Down Tennessee's Strengths, Weaknesses, & 1 Thing That Could Upset Texas

The noise around the Texas Longhorns entering 2026 is deafening, to say the least.

Texas appears primed to once again earn a lofty spot in the AP preseason Top 25 — a familiar position after the Longhorns opened last season at No. 1 before stumbling to a disappointing 10-3 finish that ultimately kept them out of the College Football Playoff.

Now, Texas will face a similar gauntlet of an SEC schedule this season, perhaps even tougher than the last. And while projections and preseason rankings dominate the media conversation, no conclusion about the state of the Longhorns can truly be made until Texas steps onto the field for the first time.

Or better yet, before it plays an SEC team.

Texas opens SEC play on Sept. 26 in Knoxville against the Tennessee Volunteers, marking the first meeting between the two programs since 1969. Here’s a look at Tennessee’s biggest strengths, weaknesses and the one factor that could realistically create problems for the Longhorns.

Strength: Jim Knowles Could Transform Tennessee’s Defense

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive coordinator Jim Knowles looks on from the sideline during the third quarter of the Blue White spring game. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Head coach Josh Heupel made one of the biggest coaching hires of the offseason when he brought in defensive coordinator Jim Knowles from Penn State, and for good reason, too.

Tennessee struggled badly on defense last season, surrendering 33.6 points per game in SEC play. But Knowles has built elite defenses nearly everywhere he has coached, including stops at Oklahoma State, Ohio State and Penn State.

He immediately addressed Tennessee’s defensive issues in the portal, adding multiple former Penn State defenders, including linebacker Amare Campbell, defensive end Chaz Coleman, defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam and safety Dejuan Lane. Tennessee also upgraded its secondary with additions like TJ Metcalf and Kayin Lee.

Because of Knowles, Tennessee’s defense has the potential to look dramatically different in 2026. And if Knowles successfully accelerates that turnaround, the Volunteers become far more dangerous than last year’s 8-5 record might suggest.

Weakness: Quarterback Uncertainty Looms Large

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during the Vols' spring football practice. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No issue surrounding Tennessee is bigger than quarterback.

After losing 2025 starter Joey Aguilar and missing on some big portal names, the Vols are now left to choose between redshirt freshman George MacIntyre and freshman Faizon Brandon, the No. 14 overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting class.

The talent is undeniably there, but the experience, however, is not.

Whoever wins the starting job will at least have plenty of support around him, considering the continuity on the offensive line and the sheer amount of offensive firepower returning. And to Heupel’s credit, he’s plenty capable of developing either young quarterback.

Still, it’s a lot to ask any inexperienced quarterback to navigate one of the nation’s toughest schedules — especially against a defense as aggressive as Texas’.

If Tennessee’s quarterback situation remains unknown entering late September, Texas will almost certainly take advantage.

The One Thing That Could Upset Texas: Neyland Stadium

Players huddle on the field after the Vol Walk before the Orange and White game. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Much of what derailed Texas during its loss to Florida last season was the deafening environment of The Swamp.

And Neyland Stadium — especially when it’s all checkered-out — will not be much easier.

And while Texas is not averse to hostile environments (i.e., the 2024 Lonestar Showdown), Neyland presents several challenges and could be the deciding factor of this game.

If Tennessee establishes the run early behind standout tailback DeSean Bishop and a solid offensive line, forces Texas into uncomfortable third downs and lets the crowd handle the rest, the Volunteers certainly have enough talent to make things difficult.

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