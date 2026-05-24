Steve Sarkisian Makes Long-Term Commitment to Texas Crystal Clear

When The Athletic’s Dianna Russini first reported on the morning of Texas’ matchup against Mississippi State last season that head coach Steve Sarkisian expressed interest in potential NFL head coaching openings, it very understandably sent the college football world into a frenzy.

At the time, the Longhorns were underperforming relative to previous expectations with a 7-3 record and sitting just outside the College Football Playoff. On top of that, several intriguing NFL head coach vacancies had opened, including the New York Giants and the Tennessee Titans.

The rumors infuriated Sarkisian, who, at that point, was attempting to push his team back into the playoff conversation and wanted nothing to do with reports that could potentially disrupt the locker room. He later emphatically insisted he was not going anywhere and, much to the relief of Texas fans, has held true to that statement.

Speaking at the National Football Foundation Touchdown Club event in Houston, Sarkisian delivered perhaps his clearest public commitment yet to Texas.

“This is the longest I’ve been at a job in my career. Six years. I couldn’t be more excited and grateful for that,” Sarkisian said. “I mean this when I say this, I hope I retire at the University of Texas.”

Sarkisian Isn’t Going Anywhere

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian walks into Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Sarkisian has long had ties to the NFL. He worked as the quarterbacks coach for the Oakland Raiders in 2004 and later served as offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons from 2017-18 before returning to college football at Alabama as the interim offensive coordinator.

Even at the college level, Sarkisian’s stops historically have not lasted particularly long. He spent five seasons as head coach at Washington, less than two full seasons as the head coach at USC and only one year at Alabama before arriving in Austin in 2021.

So whenever NFL rumors swirl, they are not terribly unbelievable. But at this point, his impact at Texas has been undeniable.

The Longhorns went 5-7 in Sarkisian’s first season before improving to 8-5 with an Alamo Bowl appearance. Texas then broke through in 2023 with a 12-2 record and a Big 12 Championship Game title. That season, the Longhorns finished No. 3 and made it to the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Sarkisian currently owns an 84-52 career collegiate head coaching record across his stints at Washington, USC and Texas.

And arguably more importantly, Texas has returned to premier status under his leadership. Texas has produced 34 NFL Draft picks under Sarkisian, including six first-round selections, while also becoming one of the sport’s top transfer portal destinations.

That level of success naturally brings NFL interest.

But Sarkisian has emphasized over and over that he has no plans to leave Austin. And frankly, why would he?

Texas possesses virtually unmatched financial resources, elite recruiting access, SEC membership, and yet another roster capable of competing for a national championship. He also possesses one of the most intriguing prospects in years in Arch Manning.

Sarkisian also signed a contract extension following the 2024 season that keeps him at Texas through 2031.

Given his history and offensive reputation, the NFL speculation may honestly never quit. But for now, Texas fans can find solace knowing that their coach appears fully committed to building a lasting future on the Forty Acres.

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