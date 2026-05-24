Texas Needs to Change This Tendency in 2026, and Steve Sarkisian Knows it

The eyes of Texas are upon the Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian ahead of the 2026 season, with expectations as high as they have ever been.

Not only did the Longhorns go all-out in this offseason's transfer portal, but Sarkisian has spent the last week taking shots and airing grievances, making the stakes that much higher.

Despite all of his comments about other coaches' teams, Sarkisian is no doubt looking inward to understand why last year's squad was the first in three years to not make the playoffs. That self-evaluation has already made one issue evident to the coach, if it was not apparent already.

Unforced penalty flags killed the Longhorns last season, and Sarkisian is keenly aware of that.

Steve Sarkisian Calls Out Texas' Penalty Problem

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on in the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Sarkisian was recently asked what his team needed to improve on in 2026 at the Touchdown Club. He responded frankly.

"We need to reduce the dumbass penalties," Sarkisian said, via Evan Vieth.

His crass language is understandable, as Texas' lack of discipline has gotten worse nearly every season since he became the head coach in 2021. The problem ballooned last season, when the Longhorns committed the second-most penalties in the country.

Year Texas' Penalties Per Game 2021 5.8 2022 6.1 2023 6.6 2024 6.4 2025 8.3

The biggest culprit was the offense, specifically the offensive line, the unit accounting for 36% of the flags alone.

Texas was called for 118 penalties in 2025 (accepted, declined and offsetting). Here is the breakdown by penalty:



Offensive Holding (27)

False start (25)

Offsides (9)

Block in the back (8)

Unnecessary roughness (7)

Face mask (7)

Defensive holding (5)

Delay of game (5)

Pass… — HornSports (@HornSports) January 24, 2026

The Longhorns shed three of their biggest offenders in offensive guards Cole Hutson, Nick Brooks and DJ Campbell, but brought back Brandon Baker, who was the most penalized lineman last season. Texas also retained Kyle Flood, who has served as Sarkisian's offensive coordinator and offensive line coach since 2021.

Still, Texas' line is a very different unit than it was last year. Only left tackle Trevor Goosby and center Connor Robertson are returning to the same spots they played at last season.

New left guard Laurence Seymore committed just two penalties last season, however tranfer right tackle Melvin Siani committed seven. That, combined with an offensive coaching staff that has remained largely intact, gives little tangible reason for Texas' Achilles heel to be fixed.

Fortunately, their issue is one that can be solved if it is emphasized in practice and pre-season. Judging by Sarkisian's remarks, it seems like it is.

If the Longhorns can limit those mistakes, the sky is the limit for what they can achieve in 2026.

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