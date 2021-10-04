Breaking: Texas Loses Starting Offensive Lineman For Season

October 4, 2021
Breaking: Texas Loses OL Denzel Okafor For Season

The Longhorns may have just suffered a major set back along the offensive line
Texas likely was to play without starting left guard Denzel Okafor this week against Oklahoma. Now, they’ll be without him for good. 

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian announced Monday that Okafor would undergo surgery this week, thus ending his 2021 season. 

The sixth-year offensive lineman went down midway through the first quarter after his leg was rolled up on in the wash of a Bijan Robinson score, and subsequently had to be helped to the sideline. 

Okafor was eventually taken to the locker room on a cart for further evaluation.

The injury occurred on the outside zone run that Robinson would eventually get into the end zone, to put Texas up 10-7. 

In place of Okafor, the Horns moved right tackle Derek Kerstetter to left guard and moved Andrej Karic to right tackle. 

Okafor, who originally signed with the Longhorns in 2016, returned to the Horns thanks to the extra year of eligibility that came along with the COVID shorted 2020 season. 

Entering Saturday's game, Okafor had made 48 appearances including 14 starts with the Longhorns and has been one of the most consistent offensive linemen on the roster.

Sarkisian announced that starting cornerback Josh Thompson was expected to return after missing the team’s victory over TCU with a concussion. 

