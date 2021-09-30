A New RB Rivalry? Texas' Robinson vs. TCU's Evans Is a Must-See Spectacle

The former top two running backs from the 2020 recruiting cycle meet on Saturday in Fort Worth

Football is about a game of numbers. In every aspect of the sport, fans define their team's status by the number next to its name.

That also works in recruiting. Why settle for the No. 2 prospect at the position when you can go big and grab No. 1? Only time will tell which pans out to be the better prospect in the long run.

Saturday's showcase at Amon G. Carter Stadium could be the next chapter in the battle of the top two running backs on the 2020 recruiting cycle.

Texas' Bijan Robinson graded out in the top spot. TCU's Zach Evans finished No.2.

"He's a dynamic player for sure," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Thursday. "I actually recruited him pretty hard coming out of high school."

The battle between Evans and Robinson goes well before both calling schools in the Lone Star State home. Evans, a five-star player from North Shore High School in Houston, had offers to play at nearly every school in the country after his breakout junior campaign.

Robinson, a native of Tucson, Ariz., was set to go to Texas well before his senior season was over.

The season is still young, but both players are currently living up to their status as top-tier players at the position. Each name also has been the driving force to their respective teams' success offensively.

Robinson currently leads the Big 12 with 446 rushing yards. Evans leads the conference in average yards per game with 110. Robinson is averaging 8.2 yards per carry. Coming up the rear is Evans with 7.9.

"He's a great running back," Robinson said Monday. "It was more like my situation. He needed to get used to the game, used to the speed of the game. When everything got comfortable for him, that's when everything started to really show and explode for him."

Evans exploded onto the scene in the past two games against Cal and SMU. In both outings, he's recorded over 100 yards rushing and averaged over 7.5 yards a carry. He also has scored at least during that span, with one play coming on a 46-yard touchdown reception against the Mustangs at home.

Gary Patterson's tough demeanor even must be pleased with his success early in the season.

Evans is the first five-star recruit to ever commit to TCU and becomes the biggest name in its backfield since LaDainian Tomlinson. Last season, he only recorded one carry for yards in TCU's 33-31 victory over the Horns.

Robinson did not play due to a back injury. Score one for Evans by default it would seem in the rivalry.

Sarkisian said that the transition from high school to the college ranks will take time. Despite recorded 415 yards and four touchdowns last season, Evans' burst never hit full speed.

It has bloomed in Fort Worth through three games.

"He really looks like he's playing like the player we saw in high school," Sarkisian said. "He's a dynamic runner. He's got the breakaway speed and the elusiveness, but he's definitely in the passing game."

Evans and Robinson became friends on the recruiting trails. The two would talk about plays and how each one uses one area of the football as a strength.

Ultimately, the two never became teammates. Instead, they became rivals with a friendly bond.

"I'm glad he chose a school that he's comfortable with and the same for me. We're both in Texas now. I enjoy the fact that there's another good back over there at TCU. It's fun to watch that we're in the same grade doing what we're doing."

Saturday's game might be won in the trenches. Both the Horned Frogs and Longhorns have struggled to defend the run at times this season. Texas ranks eighth in run defense while TCU is ninth.

Both teams need a win to remain ahead in the Big 12 rankings. Perhaps it does come down to the former first- and second-ranked player as each offense's most talented position.

Sparks should fly, but who ends up winning Round 2?

"We have to do a great job of leveraging the ball when he has it and we got to make sure that we're getting hats to the football," Sarkisian said. "We have to try to minimize the space in which he operates. When he has it, he's a tall task."

