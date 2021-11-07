Skip to main content
    November 7, 2021
    Casey Thompson Benched In 1st Quarter vs. Iowa State In Favor of Hudson Card

    The Longhorns have made a change at quarterback vs. Iowa State
    The Texas Longhorns entered their Saturday night matchup with the Iowa State Cyclones looking to find regain their identity on the offensive side of the ball, after three-straight losses.

    And after that offense continued to sputter under the direction of Casey Thompson throughout the first quarter, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian elected to make a change, benching Thompson in favor of freshman signal-caller, Hudson Card. 

    Before being pulled from the game, Thompson had completed 2 of 6 passes for just two yards and rushed for an additional two yards on two carries. 

    Card, who was named the opening day started by Sarkisian vs. Lousiana in September, was pulled in favor of Thompson during the Longhorns 40-21 blowout loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville. 

    After Thompson took control of the offense against the Razorbacks, he started the next six games for Texas, leading the Longhorns to a 3-3 record, including three-straight double-digit blown leads. 

    For the season, Thompson has completed 112 of 175 passes for 1,554 yards and 17 touchdowns with six interceptions, while Cards has 24 of 39 passes for 314 yards and two scores. 

    Before Saturday night, Card had not seen action in a game since the Longhorns blowout win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders on September 25. 

    He had not thrown a pass in a game since the 58-0 win over Rice on September 18.

