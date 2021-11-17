CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd Believes Sarkisian's Firing 'Appears Inevitable'

The Texas Longhorns and Steve Sarkisian are riding a five-game losing streak. Most recently, the Longhorns suffered a humiliating 57-56 loss at home to a weak Kansas Jayhawks team.

The Longhorns’ 4-6 record so far certainly doesn’t match up to Sarkisian’s expectations for his first year as head coach. So, when should Sarkisian be on the hot-seat?

CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd believes that “whether Sark is canned Sunday or Monday, next week or next season, a result like this makes his future appear inevitable now.”

The Longhorns have blown lead after lead, suffering tough losses to Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Iowa State, and now Kansas. To remain bowl eligible, Texas must win both of its two remaining games.

Dodd argues that while Sarkisian was the right hire at the time, things have changed:

“Just a few months ago, Sark was that guy. His hire made total sense. It still might if Sarkisian survives this and goes on to win big at Texas. He was the best name left on the board and probably came highly recommended by Alabama coach Nick Saban. The two share the same high-powered agent, Jimmy Sexton. But first, Sark has to turn around a locker room that looks like it has quit on him. Until then, the process is a template for how a school paints itself in a corner: Texas was so desperate to find — and overpay — for a competent coach, it has to shell out $21 million in buyout money to admit its mistake. Even that might be too much for those cigars considering Herman is living comfortably off his $15 million buyout. But sooner or later, they have to look in the mirror. They’re the ones who swung and missed on Saban. Remember that? They’re the ones who pulled the trigger on Herman when it looked like he was, you know, winning. Worse, Ryan Day, Dabo Swinney and Jimbo Fisher aren’t walking through that door. Right now, at Texas, there isn’t even a door.”

Going forward, Sarkisian will need to turn this situation around. Last spring, athletics director Chris Del Conte touted hiring Sarkisian as a long-term play to transform the program.

Next season, Sarkisian will get another chance to prove himself and put Del Conte’s plan to the test.

