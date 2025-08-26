Chris Del Conte, Steve Sarkisian Debunk Texas Uniform Concern Amid New Partnership
The Texas Longhorns announced a partnership with Humann on Monday morning, a cardiovascular health company founded from a research program at the University of Texas Health Science Center.
The company sells supplements aimed at improving circulation, energy and overall heart health, and they have provided Longhorn athletes with these supplements for over a decade. Now, Humann’s logo will be located on the field inside the Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, and they are preparing to increase the reach of their company as the Official Cardiovascular Supplement of Texas Athletics.
And with a new branding partnership, the first question that comes to mind is whether or not Texas will put a logo from their new partners on their jerseys. After all, the Longhorns have one of the most iconic jerseys and traditional jerseys in American Sports.
Fortunately, Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte and head football coach Steve Sarkisian were quick to shoot down any such suggestions.
Details of collaboration
Sarkisian stated confidently and bluntly that there is “not a chance” that Humann’s logo will make its way onto jerseys of Longhorn athletes. He believes that jerseys are to be “sacred ground,” and that the invasion of a logo would interfere with this sacredness.
“Not a chance,” Sarkisian said. “That to me, and I want everyone to hear, that’s sacred ground.”
Texas, Del Conte said, has Nike and is not looking to add another logo to their jerseys, but the Longhorns aren’t looking to extend this level of advertising Humann on their players’ uniforms.
“That question’s been asked,” Del Conte said. “I’ve seen it in the NBA, I’ve seen it in the WNBA, I’ve seen it in soccer. That was never a discussion with me. We at the University of Texas have our partner in Nike. We never went down that path. It was strictly, how do we tell this particular story? I think you saw people unlocking logos on fields, and that became this new wave of ‘oh we’ve got to do that.'”
Motive behind partnership
Del Conte finds it important that fans know that this affiliation has been created independent of financial purposes. The Longhorns weren’t actively looking to establish an on-field sponsorship, but they found that Humann’s origin and purpose made the company worth entering a partnership with.
Nobel Laureate Dr. Ferid Murad led a research program at Texas that resulted in the founding of Humann in 2009, making the company’s relationship with the university a tight-knit one. Humann has benefitted athletes at Texas specifically since its founding, and Del Conte finds their mission and the results they have achieved worth celebrating.
He also noted that the university did not need this deal to offset the impact of NIL and revenue share, which could be why some other programs have launched new partnerships with corporate brands.
This partnership helps usher Texas Athletics into a newer era, and they are doing so with a company that both originated at Texas and helps students within the university. DKR might have a different look to it this year, but Del Conte and company appear to be comfortable embracing it.