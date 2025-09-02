CJ Baxter Relied On One Former Texas Longhorns Teammate for Advice After His Injury
Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter made his return to the gridiron Saturday, posting his first performance for Texas since his injury in 2024. He is not the first running back in the past few seasons for the Longhorns to suffer a season-ending injury, with a similar occurrence inflicting his predecessor Jonathon Brooks in his time with Texas.
Overlapping for one season at Texas, Baxter reportedly relied on Brooks for support during his injury in 2024, and continues to stay in contact with the former teammate.
Baxter and Brooks Relationship
“We talk all the time, pre-injury, post-injury, we still talk. We actually just talked yesterday. … I had to be there for him, as he was for me when I went down," Baxter said told our Zach Dimmitt.
Baxter suffered a season-ending injury in fall camp prior to the 2024 season, tearing his ACL and missing out on Texas' playoff run. In the season before his injury, Baxter played alongside Brooks in 2023 as the Longhorns' one-two punch in the back field. Baxter would take over as the team's number one back when Brooks went down with an injury of his own.
A season later, Baxter found frustration in having to sit out a season himself. Looking to his former teammate for support, Baxter had someone who had experienced a nearly similar situation.
Brooks is currently battling back from injury yet again, sidelined with another ACL tear, and forced to miss out on the 2025 NFL season. Currently, the fourth-string running back on the Carolina Panthers roster, it seems too soon to predict Brooks' timeline for return.
Now it is Baxter who looks to perform for both himself and perhaps his former teammate as he takes on the 2025 college football season. Against Ohio State on Saturday, Baxter rushed 10 times for 40 yards. Nearly splitting snaps with teammate Tre Wisner, Baxter's return for an entire game as the number two running back for Texas is impressive in its own right. Prior to Saturday's game, Baxter's last on-field performance was against Washington in the college football playoffs in the 2023 season.
Baxter now looks to a former teammate in Brooks for the occasional advice and continues to focus on the 2025 season. As the year goes on, Baxter should see an increased role and could be one part of one of the nation's best backfields. Partnered with Wisner, Texas's run game could be one of the best the program has seen in the past few seasons.