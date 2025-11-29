Quintrevion Wisner Delivers Again For Texas When It Mattered Most
One of the biggest questions for the No. 16 Texas Longhorns this season has been their rushing attack. Coming into Friday's Lone Star Showdown, the Longhorns' offense had averaged just over 121 rushing yards per game.
In their biggest game of the season, running back Quintrevion Wisner flipped the script on Texas' run game by shocking the No. 3-ranked Texas A&M Aggies. With 155 yards on the ground on 19 carries, the junior from Glenn Heights, Texas, was a large factor in the Longhorns picking up their third win this season over a top 10 team.
As an offense, the Longhorns got off to one of their slower starts this season. With only three points in the first half, Texas A&M seemed to be controlling the pace of the game. Instead of pressing the issue and throwing the ball more frequently, head coach Steve Sarkisian decided to trust the Texas run game — and it paid off in a big way with a 27-17 win over the Aggies.
Déjà Vu for the Aggies?
On Friday night in Austin, Texas, A&M may have gotten a sense of déjà vu while watching Wisner's performance. After all, the same thing happened last year at Kyle Field in Texas' 17-7 win. A sophomore at the time, Wisner once again had his best game of the year against the Aggies with 186 rushing yards on 33 carries.
For the second time in two years, the Texas running back appeared to have a personal vendetta against the Aggies. In only two career games against Texas A&M, Wisner has totaled 341 rushing yards, averaging just over 6.5 yards per carry.
With Wisner shining in Texas' biggest game of the year, it further proves that the junior running back is made for the spotlight. While the Texas run game has been extremely shaky at times this season, his performance showed that the Longhorns can lean on him if the offense needs a spark.
Big Plays in the Second Half
Wisner wasn't the only one who thrived when running the football. Texas quarterback Arch Manning also found success when running the football — even if it wasn't exactly intentional. It's no secret that the redshirt sophomore got off to a rocky start when throwing the football. In the first half, Manning completed just eight of 23 passes for only 51 yards.
It was in the second half that the Texas offense finally found its rhythm. After halftime, Manning and Wisner combined for six plays that went for 10 or more yards. Wisner had two rushes that went for 30 or more yards, while Manning had a game-sealing 35-yard touchdown run that essentially sealed the game away. The Texas quarterback ended the game with 53 rushing yards on only 7 carries.
When the Aggies needed a stop after the two-minute timeout, Wisner delivered the killing blow with a 30-yard run. In a game that was defined by explosive plays, the offensive duo helped establish a rushing attack that had been a non-factor in the first half.