Texas Posts Iconic Xavier Worthy Hype Video After Taylor Swift Name Drops Receiver
Pop star Taylor Swift made her first appearance on the New Heights podcast with her boyfriend Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason Kelce, in an episode that aired on Wednesday night to the tune of over 1 million live viewers.
Swift dropped plenty of news bombs in her first appearance, from announcing her newest album to the story of how she met Travis Kelce from her perspective.
Swift has been dating Kelce for nearly two years now, and admits that her football knowledge has vastly improved through her relationship with the future Hall of Fame tight end.
So much so in fact, that she's been locked in to the NFL draft and getting excited over draft picks like a true diehard fan. Swift told the story of how excited she was when the Chiefs selected Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the 2024 draft.
"I became a person who was running through the walls of my house screaming, 'WE DRAFTED XAVIER WORTHY!' And my friends are like, 'Who body snatched you? What do you mean we drafted Xavier Worthy?' ...I was screeching. I couldn't believe it."
Worthy went on to have a very successful first year as a pro, playing in all 17 regular season games while catching 59 passes for 638 yards and six touchdowns.
Worthy's alma mater had a prime marketing opportunity on its hands when Swift name dropped the school's former star receiver on the podcast, and the Texas football social media account did not miss.
"Taylor knows ball," the Texas football account posted on social media. The clip posted included Swift's quote from New Heights along with a highlight film of Worthy set to DMX's "X Gon' Give It To Ya."
Excellent work by the Texas social media team.