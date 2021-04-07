Coach Sark 'Putting Pieces Together,' Says Longhorns Team Leader

Roschon Johnson, who was recruited as a quarterback, has evolved into a solid running back and is shaping up to be a key leader for the Texas Longhorns.

Johnson, who is becoming more comfortable with the running back position, will most likely provide backup for emerging star Bijan Robinson:

“I feel like I really could do anything that anybody asks of me," Johnson told the media on Wednesday. "But at the same time, I’m still learning the position, I’m still learning a lot of things, I’m trying to adjust to a lot of things.”

While new Texas coach Steve Sarkisian transformed almost the entire staff, he retained running backs coach Stan Drayton:

“I feel like he’s helped me on and off the field,” Johnson added. “I feel like it’s a credit to him that I’m in the position I’m at today, and at the end of the day, I’ll give all thanks and credit to that man, he’s done a lot for me and he’ll be a lifelong friend.”

Now with spring training resuming, Johnson seems to like what coach Sarkisian is doing with the new roster:

“I feel like coach Sark will do a good job," Johnson said. "Putting players in the right spots. He’s really putting the pieces in the right place.”

Along with Sarkisian, Johnson complemented some specific players on both sides of the ball. On the offensive side, he praised wide receiver Jordan Whittington, saying that he “has come a long way. I’m just glad to see him healthy, running around, catching balls.”

On the defensive side, Johnson spoke highly of outside linebacker Ray Thornton. “He’s one of those leaders that comes in and everyone feels him,” Johnson said of Thornton.

Spring training will now continue, with all eyes towards the annual Orange-White game on April 24.

