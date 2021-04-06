NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Beard Adds Former Longhorns Assistant Rodney Terry To Texas Coaching Staff

New Texas Longhorns basketball coach Chris Beard added another talented name to his coaching staff on Monday, in UTEP's Rodney Terry
Just days into his tenure as the new Texas Longhorns head basketball coach, Chris Beard has added yet another talented name to his coaching staff, in former Texas Assistant and UTEP head coach, Rodney Terry.

Chip Brown of 247Sports was the first to report Terry heading to the Longhorns.

Terry comes back to the Longhorns after three seasons in El Paso, where he finished 37-48 overall, including a 12-12 record this past season, with his Miners finishing fifth in the Conference USA Western Division.

Before his time at UTEP, Terry also spent seven years as the head coach of the Fresno State Bulldogs, where he was 126-108, and 62-58 in the Mountain West. He also led the Bulldogs to an NCAA tournament appearance in the 2015-16 season. 

While his runs as a head coach over the last 10 seasons were impressive, Terry really made his name was as an assistant on Rick Barnes' staff in Austin, where coached from 2002-2011, and helped recruit star players such as Kevin Durant, D. J. Augustin, Damion James, P.J. Tucker, LaMarcus Aldridge, Daniel Gibson, Avery Bradley, Corey Joseph, and Tristan Thompson -- All of whom were drafted into the NBA.

Terry also coached new Texas assistant Chris Ogden on the Longhorns 2003 Final Four team that featured T.J. Ford.

The third new assistant that Beard has added to the staff in the last week, Terry joins Ogden and former Texas Tech assistant Ulric Maligi, in what is quickly become one of the top recruiting coaching staffs in the Big 12

