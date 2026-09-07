Cole Hutson Currently Ineligible With Texas Longhorns -- Here’s What We Know

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Cole Hutson returned to the roster during fall camp after participating in rookie minicamp with the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns. He never signed a professional contract.

However, he didn't play in the season opener against Texas State, creating questions about where his eligibility stands.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian cleared the air while speaking with the media on Monday ahead of the Week 2 matchup with Ohio State.

What Steve Sarkisian Said About Cole Hutson Being Ineligible

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Cole Hutson (68) on the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sarkisian said that Hutson is "technically ineligible," though it's not because of the SEC's ruling that prohibits players from returning to college football from the NFL.

"Technically today he is ineligible, not because of the ruling, because of something different when it comes to the NCAA that he's working through," Sarkisian said.

It's unclear what exactly "something different" means in this case, but regardless, it means that Hutson won't be on the field until further notice.

Cole Hutson Currently in Appeal Process With NCAA

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sarkisian said that Hutson is currently in another battle with the NCAA in an attempt to regain his eligibility.

"He's in an appeal process with the NCAA, so that that's kind of where that's at," Sarkisian said.

Texas "Respecting" SEC's Eligibility Decision

Sarkisian said that the Longhorns are "respecting" the SEC's eligibilty decision, but he made it clear that Hutson never signed a professional contract, meaning he doesn't fall under the conference's new three-part ruling.

"But as I said before, we are respecting the SEC's decision, and once he can get cleared, and if he gets cleared from the NCAA, then we'll go back to the SEC. And what does that look like? You know, he falls under a little different category than what so much of the hoopla was made around. I think it needs to be stated and it needs to be clear."

Steve Sarkisian on Cole Hutson: "He Never Signed a Professional Contract"

"Cole never signed a professional contract. He was never technically a professional player. He tried out, you know, and that's what those tryout camps were. You know, when he went to the Cowboys, I believe, and the Browns, but he was technically not a signed player. And so he falls under a little different caveat. We'll leave it up to the NCAA, and then we'll leave it up to the to the SEC to determine if he's eligible to play for us or not."

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook ,X and Instagram for the latest news.