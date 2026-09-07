Cole Hutson Currently Ineligible With Texas Longhorns -- Here’s What We Know
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Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Cole Hutson returned to the roster during fall camp after participating in rookie minicamp with the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns. He never signed a professional contract.
However, he didn't play in the season opener against Texas State, creating questions about where his eligibility stands.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian cleared the air while speaking with the media on Monday ahead of the Week 2 matchup with Ohio State.
What Steve Sarkisian Said About Cole Hutson Being Ineligible
Sarkisian said that Hutson is "technically ineligible," though it's not because of the SEC's ruling that prohibits players from returning to college football from the NFL.
"Technically today he is ineligible, not because of the ruling, because of something different when it comes to the NCAA that he's working through," Sarkisian said.
It's unclear what exactly "something different" means in this case, but regardless, it means that Hutson won't be on the field until further notice.
Cole Hutson Currently in Appeal Process With NCAA
Sarkisian said that Hutson is currently in another battle with the NCAA in an attempt to regain his eligibility.
"He's in an appeal process with the NCAA, so that that's kind of where that's at," Sarkisian said.
Texas "Respecting" SEC's Eligibility Decision
Sarkisian said that the Longhorns are "respecting" the SEC's eligibilty decision, but he made it clear that Hutson never signed a professional contract, meaning he doesn't fall under the conference's new three-part ruling.
"But as I said before, we are respecting the SEC's decision, and once he can get cleared, and if he gets cleared from the NCAA, then we'll go back to the SEC. And what does that look like? You know, he falls under a little different category than what so much of the hoopla was made around. I think it needs to be stated and it needs to be clear."
Steve Sarkisian on Cole Hutson: "He Never Signed a Professional Contract"
"Cole never signed a professional contract. He was never technically a professional player. He tried out, you know, and that's what those tryout camps were. You know, when he went to the Cowboys, I believe, and the Browns, but he was technically not a signed player. And so he falls under a little different caveat. We'll leave it up to the NCAA, and then we'll leave it up to the to the SEC to determine if he's eligible to play for us or not."
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7