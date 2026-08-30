The Texas Longhorns Position Battle That Could Continue Into the Season

Texas approaches the start of the 2026 season with most of its depth chart settled. One spot, however, still leaves Steve Sarkisian and offensive line coach Kyle Flood some flexibility: left guard.

Laurence Seymore appears to have earned the first opportunity. The Western Kentucky transfer was listed as the projected starter in Texas' latest post-camp depth-chart projection, and he was part of the first-team offensive line during the Longhorns' first fall scrimmage.

But that does not mean the position is permanently settled.

Left Guard Remains Position to Watch for Texas

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas has continued to work multiple options at the position throughout camp. Dylan Sikorski, a transfer from Oregon State, has experience playing left guard after starting six games there in 2025. Jaydon Chatman has also been part of the competition, while Cole Hutson's return adds another experienced interior option.

That depth is why the Longhorns do not necessarily need to force a final answer before the season opener.

Seymore's experience gives him a strong case. He started at Western Kentucky last season and entered Texas with significant college experience, but he also had to acclimate to a new program after transferring. Sikorski already knows what it is like to play left guard at the college level and has spent the last nine months learning the program, while Hutson brings 1,059 career offensive snaps at Texas and started five games at left guard last season.

There is also a practical reason to keep evaluating the position once the games begin: offensive line play is about more than identifying the five most talented individual players. Communication, protection calls and chemistry can change the equation once Texas faces an actual opponent.

Sarkisian has already emphasized the importance of continuity up front and the necessity of protecting Arch Manning. During the first scrimmage, he said the first-team offensive line showed good continuity while also noting that Texas rotated through three offensive line groups.

That makes left guard less of a crisis and more of an ongoing evaluation.

If Seymore establishes himself, Texas can stick with him. If the run game or pass protection calls for a different skill set, Sarkisian has legitimate alternatives without having to reshuffle the entire offensive line.

And that may be the biggest advantage Texas has at the position: It does not have to pretend the answer is obvious before the season provides more evidence.

The Longhorns can give Seymore the first opportunity, keep Sikorski and Hutson ready and let actual SEC-caliber snaps help determine who ultimately owns the job.

For a team with championship aspirations, that is a luxury worth having.

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