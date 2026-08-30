Texas' Biggest Offensive Question Has Nothing to Do With Arch Manning

Arch Manning is the center of the Longhorns' universe this season. Texas goes as far as Arch is able to take them. So one would think, right?

And yet, Manning only goes as far as his offensive line is able to take him. The questions on the Longhorns' scoring side of the ball don't begin and end with Arch, but rather the five guys who'll be blocking for him every single play.

Is Texas' protection good enough to make sure Manning isn't a several-million-dollar tackling dummy for opposing defenses? Will Manning even have the chance to make sure Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo, Emmett Mosley V, and Co. aren't running routes in vain?

Those are the real questions that should keep fans up at night.

Texas Has Great Individual Offensive Line Talent, But...

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) rests during a game against the Texas El Paso Miners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The individual talent isn't the problem on the Forty Acres.

Trevor Goosby is perhaps the best tackle in the sport, which is what made the bone bruise injury in his knee so anxiety-inducing before his favorable prognosis went public. Brandon Baker is a top-five guard and would start at right tackle for most teams in the SEC after doing so for Texas last season. Center Connor Robertson is on the 2026 Rimington Trophy preseason watch list.

Where things get iffy is bringing that returning production together with key transfers like former Wake Forest transfer tackle Melvin Siani and Western Kentucky transfer guard Laurence Seymore. Kyle Flood didn't develop any standout left guard last season and leaned on Cole Hutson for too long before handing the baton over to Robertson in the middle. Now, he's praying that the new group comes together quickly.

There's nothing harder to simulate than blocking cohesion from an offensive line. It either happens gradually or it doesn't at all. It can't be rushed, and it takes blood, sweat, and tears from a group who's bought in. Before Goosby's injury, first-hand reports state that the line looked good in practice.

Already, though, the waters have been muddied in fall camp like McKinney Falls after a rainstorm. And there are challenges to the team's chemistry as a result.

The Offensive Line is Facing Adversity Right Before the Season

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Andre Cojoe (77) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Goosby's injury threatened to upend the offseason. Andre Cojoe looks the part physically in the event Goosby ever misses time, but any learning curve is something Manning doesn't have enough time left for.

Hutson's "will he, won't he" return saga is part of a larger distraction that seems to have swept SEC rosters right before the regular season. Players who were part of NFL training camps, mini camps, and the like trying to return to college weeks before kickoff is chaotic, but it's been particularly impactful on Texas' interior offensive line. That said, Hutson is expected to suit up for Texas this season without issue.

The bell will soon toll for the Longhorns. An answer will be needed on these pressing trench questions and concerns. Whether or not Texas can successfully address these doubts will dictate if Manning is a No. 1 NFL draft pick or a Heisman, and whether the Longhorns will go the distance or simply alternate stopping and starting in another disappointing campaign.

Manning and Texas' future are merely on the line depending on how the offensive line comes together. No big deal.

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