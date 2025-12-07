Could Missing the CFP Actually Benefit the Texas Longhorns Long Term?

The Texas Longhorns (9-3, 6-2 in SEC) have officially been left out of the College Football Playoff. Even with one of the more impressive resumes, Steve Sarkisian and his squad won't get an opportunity to prove that they are one of the top teams in college football.

But could being left out of the playoff be a good thing for Texas?

While the Longhorns might not get to contend for a national championship, there could be a couple of silver linings to their season being ended early.

While other top programs in the sport are game-planning for their next opponent, the Texas Longhorns football program gets to evaluate its season earlier than others. That includes a head start on building next season's roster as well as making necessary changes to make sure they reach their full potential next season.

A Significant Advantage in the Transfer Portal

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian (right) talks with Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter Jr. (4) during warm ups prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The transfer portal has become something that nearly every college football program utilizes extensively. Even head coach Steve Sarkisian has mentioned the fact that the Longhorns will be aggressive in the portal when it comes to certain positions.

Just last week, Sarkisian said that he and his coaching staff would likely have to find some offensive line pieces after the season's conclusion.

"I think naturally, it's like, we'll just go sign a bunch of offensive linemen," Sarkisian said. "The reality is that high school offensive linemen don't always equate to helping you the very next year, so you have to leave room for the portal to make that happen."

While the Longhorns secured commitments from John Turntine III, Nicolas Robertson, and Kaden Scherer, the head coach of the Longhorns was brutally honest about freshmen offensive linemen contributing from the moment they step on campus.

"I think naturally, it's like, we'll just go sign a bunch of offensive linemen," Sarkisian said. "The reality is that high school offensive linemen don't always equate to helping you the very next year, so you have to leave room for the portal to make that happen."

By missing the College Football Playoff, Texas now has a chance to add key transfer portal pieces that could elevate its roster next season. By focusing on the transfer portal now, the Longhorns can do extensive research on potential transfer portal additions so they aren't scrambling when bowl season officially comes to a close.

A Reality Check for Texas?

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Texas' season featured a multitude of highs and lows. While the Longhorns secured victories over No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 8 Oklahoma, and No. 14 Vanderbilt, the three losses to No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia, and unranked Florida highlight some noticeable inconsistencies.

After the Longhorns' bowl game against the Michigan Wolverines, there will most likely be coaching evaluations as well. While the Texas coaching staff isn't expected to feature any major changes, Sarkisian now has the time to fix roster weaknesses, review the offensive struggles during the season, and make overall adjustments to the program.

This season also served as a reality check for the Longhorns, as well as many other programs. It was only a few days ago that the Alabama Crimson Tide revealed that they have changed their schedule to make sure there are as many guaranteed wins as possible.

While Sarkisian has said that Texas will honor their future matchups against Ohio State and Michigan, one has to wonder if the program will change its scheduling afterwards.

Recommended Articles