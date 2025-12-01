Why Steve Sarkisian Believes Records Don’t Define a Good Team
Despite shutting down the No. 3-ranked Texas A&M Aggies on Friday, the Texas Longhorns still remain on the bubble for the College Football Playoffs due to their status as a 9-3 team — having lost to the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes (week 1), unranked Florida Gators (week 6) and No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs (week 12).
While it’s considered atypical for a three-loss team to receive an at-large bid in the postseason, it isn’t entirely unobtainable given the right circumstances. Either way, the Longhorns feel their resume says more about the strength of the team than their record.
"Is this about what your record is at the end, or is this about beating quality teams and showing how good of a team you really are by beating quality teams on the field,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said during an appearance Monday on SEC Network.
Focus On Quality, Not Records
Taking into account the Longhorns’ resume, if they hadn’t lost to Ohio State, a member of the Big Ten conference, in their season opener — Texas would not be considered a bubble team.
"We've got to be mindful of the fact that we've played five top-ten ranked teams,” Sarkisian added. “The next closest team that's ranked ahead of us has played two, (and) there's multiple teams in front of us that have played none."
When discussing the possibility of Texas being left out of the playoffs this season, Sarkisian said it would make the Longhorns reconsider scheduling non-conference games in the future, and instead focus on extending SEC play.
He added that he doesn’t want to get caught up on securing the best record, but instead focus on becoming the best team they can be.
"All I care about is that we're trying to put the best teams in and not get caught up in the record,” Sarkisian said. “If we just keep staring at the record, then all we're going to try to do is get a good record, (and) I don't think that's what we want in college football.”
Further, Sarkisian begged the question — what is the College Football Playoff selection committee focused on when determining whether or not a team receives a bid in the postseason?
“Is the committee really watching the games, or are they just looking at a stat sheet at the end of the game to say 'Oh, well they won by this many points, they must've played really good,’” Sarkisian said.
At the end of the day, the head coach believes that teams should strive to compete against the best, and not be penalized for it.
“We want teams competing against the best teams,” Sarkisian said. “That's what makes our sport great.
As for the Longhorns’ future, history will eventually show.
Texas will find out if it has been granted a spot in the playoffs on Selection Sunday. Tune into ESPN at 11 a.m. CT on Dec. 7 to watch it all unveil.