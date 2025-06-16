Could Texas Longhorns Break Another Opponent's Home Winning Streak?
For the third straight season, the Texas Longhorns will have to go on the road and face a team with a respectable home-winning streak. Yet, unlike the prior two years, the Longhorns will potentially have to face two opponents in 2025 that will rank among the toughest places to play in college football.
In 2023, it was the Alabama Crimson Tide. In what turned out to be the home loss of head coach Nick Saban's legendary career, the Longhorns walked out of Bryant-Denny Stadium with a 34-24 win that snapped Alabama's then-historic 21-game home winning streak and their 43-game winning streak in home games versus non-conference opponents.
Then last year came, where in Week 2 of the season, Texas opened on the road to the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines and ended their 23-game home winning streak.
Which brings us up to 2025, where the Longhorns will open their season on the road and will once again face the defending national champions. This time, though, it will be the Ohio State Buckeyes. And while they don't boast a home-game win streak, thanks to their regular-season finale loss to Michigan last season, it will still be a game inside the Horseshoe.
However, the potential streak-breaking game could come later in the season when the Longhorns make the trip to Sanford Stadium to face the Georgia Bulldogs. The same team that spoiled the Longhorns' chances of winning the SEC Championship in their first season in the conference will now host them inside a stadium where they haven't lost a game since 2019.
Georgia boasts the longest active home winning streak in college football at 31 games currently. Their last loss was ironically to former Texas defensive coordinator and then-South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp.
That game, though, was an upset. If the Longhorns go into Sanford Stadium and emerge victorious, it won't be an upset. Rather, it will likely be a further proclamation that Texas is indeed "back." Beating Georgia would just add to the resume of marquee wins for the Longhorns under head coach Steve Sarkisian, and could very well be a statement win on their way to a national championship.
And while ending a team's winning streak doesn't feel as good as, say, a national championship, breaking the Bulldogs could be made even more meaningful if it manages to stay intact until November 15th.
Georgia keeping its home winning streak would mean it boasts home wins over Alabama and Ole Miss, which, on paper, look to be their two hardest games before facing the Longhorns. If Kirby Smart's team could take wins versus both Alabama and Ole Miss, it would seem likely they would welcome the Longhorns into Athens as an undefeated team.
That would only raise the stakes even higher for that matchup between the Longhorns and Bulldogs, as it could very well be a top-five matchup.