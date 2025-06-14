Texas Longhorns Host Elite Trio of Georgia Prospects on Recruiting Visit
The Texas Longhorns kicked off another big recruiting weekend on Friday as they welcomed several highly-touted prospects to Austin. This comes on the heels of a successful weekend last week, where the Longhorns gained much-needed momentum on the recruiting trail, landing four commits following the weekend festivities.
Top prospects like five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo, five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin, four-star edge rusher Bryce Perry-Wright, among others, will be in Austin through Sunday on their official visits.
Many of those prospects have already started posting photos to social media of what their visit has consisted of thus far.
Xavier Griffin
The five-star linebacker by way of Gainesville, Georgia, was one of the prospects who gave fans a look at himself in a Texas jersey. The photos of him in the burnt orange and white come just two weeks before he is set to make a decision.
After decommitting from the USC Trojans in May, Griffin will announce his next verbal commitment on June 29th, following all of his official visits. Joining Ohio State and Alabama, the Longhorns are getting their chance to impress the No. 2 linebacker in the class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
Dre Quinn
Another Georgia prospect in town for his official visit is Buford High School's Dre Quinn, who has been a top edge rushing target for the Longhorns in this cycle, as they continue to battle hard to gain his commitment along with the in-state Georgia Bulldogs and Clemson Tigers.
Unlike his fellow Georgia native, Griffin, Quinn has not announced a commitment date. But with Texas set to be one of his final visits this summer, it is possible a decision could be coming soon for the No. 29-rated prospect from Georgia, per the 247Sports composite.
Heze Kent
The trend of Georgia prospects being in town continues with the four-star athlete. At 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, Kent has been viewed as a possible tight end or offensive tackle. But it seems the Longhorns are looking at him as a tight end.
Per his 247Sports player profile, Texas is his second-to-last official visit this month. Following this weekend in Austin, he will take an official visit to Florida State. Then, afterward, that is where the questions come in. Will there be a potential decision? Time will certainly tell.