Texas Longhorns Host Elite Trio of Georgia Prospects on Recruiting Visit

Gainesville (Ga.) five-star LB Xavier Griffin on his Texas official visit (📸/IG: bama_made87) @Horns247 | #HookEm



Griffin is ranked as the No. 8 overall prospect, No. 1 LB, and No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Georgia according to @247Sports https://t.co/z1AIAbzecs pic.twitter.com/vXfXmBImKC