Cowboys Cut Former Longhorns CB Holton Hill

October 5, 2021
Dallas Cowboys Cut Former Texans Longhorns CB Holton Hill

Former Texas Longhorns standout defensive back Holton Hill got another NFL chance ... but ...
Author:

The Dallas Cowboys signed former Texas Longhorns cornerback Holton Hill to their practice squad at the start of the NFL season. But that run is over.

The 6-2, 196-pound Hill, 24, has appeared in 28 career games while making six starts during his three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings since entering the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent. 

He had a tryout with the Cowboys at the end of training camp in Oxnard, but the Cowboys elected to go in another direction at that time. At the start of the season, they brought him to the practice squad.

But on Tuesday, Dallas released Holt in favor of former University of Houston corner Isaiah Johnson, a former Raiders fourth-round pick.

While at Texas, Hill was a standout, tallying 122 total tackles, five interceptions, a forced fumble, and eight pass deflections in his three seasons. He also took three of those interceptions back for touchdowns, two of which came in his junior season. 

Always an immense talent, Hill's college, and NFL careers were both slowed down by suspensions. 

While at Texas, Hill was suspended for four games in his junior season for a violation of teams rules. 

With the Vikings, Hill endured multiple suspensions, the first coming in 2019 when he violated the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, which totaled four games. Later that same season, Hill's suspension was extended another four games when he violated the NFL policy on substances of abuse.

