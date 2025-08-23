Draft Analyst Views Texas Longhorns LB as Top-Five Prospect
Texas Longhorns star Anthony Hill Jr. came to Austin with high expectations, being the highest-rated linebacker in the 2023 recruiting class and all. Through two seasons, it's safe to say that he's not only met those expectations, but surpassed them.
After a strong 2023 season that earned him Freshman All-American honors, Hill took his game to another level in 2024. The Wichita, Kan., native finished his sophomore season with 114 total tackles (16.5 for loss), eight sacks and four forced fumbles, showing an elite pass-rushing ability for a player who usually plays off-ball. To no surprise, he earned first-team All-SEC and All-American honors.
Hill now enters the 2025 campaign as one of the Longhorns' undisputed leaders with his sights set on a national title. Beyond that, though, he's also set himself up for a bright future in the NFL.
Mel Kiper Heaps Praise on Texas Longhorns' Anthony Hill
On Wednesday, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. boldly proclaimed that Hill is a top-five player in the 2026 NFL Draft. That doesn't necessarily mean he'll be a top-five pick due to teams' positional needs and other factors, but he should be very high on teams' boards.
Kiper added that if Hill starts playing off the edge more regularly, he could go much earlier than he would otherwise.
“He’s one of the best five football players in this draft," Kiper said. “I think you gotta put him outside. And I want to see Texas at Ohio State in Week 1… You got the great receiver Jeremiah Smith, you got Carnell Tate, got new tight end Max Klare, coming in from Purdue. There’s a lot of talent there at Ohio State.
“… This kid, Hill, whoever the quarterback is, he can chase and he can get after you off the edge. He showed that last year. How do they utilize him in Texas? He’s off the edge more, Field? He goes a lot higher. But if he’s off-ball, he may still be around [pick No. 10] in the draft.”
Hill's position will be interesting to watch as the draft approaches. He obviously thrives as an off-ball linebacker, but his pass-rushing ability could push him to playing off the edge more. NFL teams today usually value edge rushers far more than off-ball linebackers as well.
Regardless of where he plays this season, Hill expects to continue his growth and help the Longhorns compete for a title.
“It’s just understanding football better. Everything was fast my freshman year, just being able to slow it down to understand stuff my sophomore year,” Hill said of his growth. “Hopefully, I can take that next leap and get even better my junior year because the game has slowed down a little bit more.”