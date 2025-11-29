Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns CB Suffers Injury vs. Texas A&M

The Texas Longhorns continue to deal with injuries on defense.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian gestures after a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian gestures after a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Longhorns continue to get hit with injuries on defense, with their latest coming to a newly-appointed starter.

Texas cornerback Kade Phillips exited with an injury against the Texas A&M Aggies and did not return during the second half. It's unclear when Phillips suffered the ailment, but he had a noticeable limp on the sidelines and was walking around without his helmet during multiple drives when the Texas was on the field.

Phillips got his first-career start in Texas' win over Arkansas in place of Jaylon Guilbeau but the Longhorns could now have to lean in a different direction at cornerback. Phillips exited the matchup against Texas A&M without registering a tackle.

Kade Phillips Adds to Texas Injuries on Defense

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian pauses during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Longhorns entered the Texas A&M game without starting linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. and are now down another starting defender in Phillips.

In the win over Arkansas, Phillips had four total tackles and a career-high two pass breakups. Entering the Texas A&M game, he had 14 total tackles (eight solo) and five pass breakups on the season.

Phillips was originally a LSU commit before choosing Texas and now fixes to be a big part of the Longhorns' future on defense.

Steve Sarkisian Praises Kade Phillips

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said Phillips had some growing pains in the loss to Georgia after receiving increased playing time.

"I was really proud of Kade on some plays," Sarkisian said. "And there were some growing pains for Kade Saturday night. You know, they throw a hitcher out in front of him at the end of the first quarter, and he makes a tackle. It's about a gain of six yards. The very next play to start the second quarter, they tried him on a double move, a hitch and go. And he stayed on top. He defended it really well."

"You're going to need multiple guys that are going to have to go in there in critical moments," Sarkisian continued. "And so if we can get some valuable experience for some guys right now, getting eight, 10, 12 snaps a game, I think that's beneficial for us."

This continued after the win over Arkansas.

"I really like Kade, he's got a great demeanor about him, even when it's not perfect, the ability to bounce back," Sarkisian said. "He got a really good demeanor, he's tough, tackles well, he's got good length. I appreciate him at the end; they called pass interference on him, and he was trying to pick it. He plays like he's trying to make plays."

feed

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

Home/Football