Texas Longhorns CB Suffers Injury vs. Texas A&M
The Texas Longhorns continue to get hit with injuries on defense, with their latest coming to a newly-appointed starter.
Texas cornerback Kade Phillips exited with an injury against the Texas A&M Aggies and did not return during the second half. It's unclear when Phillips suffered the ailment, but he had a noticeable limp on the sidelines and was walking around without his helmet during multiple drives when the Texas was on the field.
Phillips got his first-career start in Texas' win over Arkansas in place of Jaylon Guilbeau but the Longhorns could now have to lean in a different direction at cornerback. Phillips exited the matchup against Texas A&M without registering a tackle.
Kade Phillips Adds to Texas Injuries on Defense
The Longhorns entered the Texas A&M game without starting linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. and are now down another starting defender in Phillips.
In the win over Arkansas, Phillips had four total tackles and a career-high two pass breakups. Entering the Texas A&M game, he had 14 total tackles (eight solo) and five pass breakups on the season.
Phillips was originally a LSU commit before choosing Texas and now fixes to be a big part of the Longhorns' future on defense.
Steve Sarkisian Praises Kade Phillips
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said Phillips had some growing pains in the loss to Georgia after receiving increased playing time.
"I was really proud of Kade on some plays," Sarkisian said. "And there were some growing pains for Kade Saturday night. You know, they throw a hitcher out in front of him at the end of the first quarter, and he makes a tackle. It's about a gain of six yards. The very next play to start the second quarter, they tried him on a double move, a hitch and go. And he stayed on top. He defended it really well."
"You're going to need multiple guys that are going to have to go in there in critical moments," Sarkisian continued. "And so if we can get some valuable experience for some guys right now, getting eight, 10, 12 snaps a game, I think that's beneficial for us."
This continued after the win over Arkansas.
"I really like Kade, he's got a great demeanor about him, even when it's not perfect, the ability to bounce back," Sarkisian said. "He got a really good demeanor, he's tough, tackles well, he's got good length. I appreciate him at the end; they called pass interference on him, and he was trying to pick it. He plays like he's trying to make plays."