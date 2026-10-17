Easton Royal Trolls Texas Longhorns After Upset Loss to Florida

For the second straight week, the Texas Longhorns have lost back-to-back games, including the most recent one at home against the Florida Gators.

While on the field, it marks two straight losses, in actuality, it could be argued it is three losses, after five-star receiver Easton Royal flipped his commitment from the Longhorns to the Gators less than one week ago.

For the Longhorns, losing the Red River Rivalry last weekend was also a serious gut-punch. They were the No. 1 team in the country, and were looking to continue riding their hot start to the season, but would falter against their bitter rivals.

Now, Royal is taking to social media following the Florida's big road win.

Easton Royal Laughs It Off

Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To make matters worse for Texas after the loss and the decommitment of Royal, he chose to troll the Longhorns after watching Florida's big win.

"Go Gators," Royal wrote on X, with multiple laughing emojis,

Losing Royal wasn't a surprise, however, as he was visiting the Gators, while the LSU Tigers were also expected to be one of the favorites in the mix to land him, as that was his hometown program. However, his commitment to the Fators was the shocking choice, but one he felt good to make, canceling his trips to the Forty Acres.

Lately, there seems to be plenty of animosity between the two parties, with Royal even stating after his high school football game that Sumrall being in attendance was one of the reasons he flipped, quoting how great a person and coach he is.

"It means a lot," Royal said of Sumrall. "It just goes to show why I changed my decision from Texas to Florida. [Sumrall] is a great guy, great coach. Coach Davis is a great guy, great coach. That's the type of guys I want to play for, be led by, look up to, and just get developed by."

However, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian also stopped by multiple times to watch him perform, and visited just to catch up with him, including a visit on Oct. 2, but just over a week late, Royal would flip his commitment.

The decommitment hurt the Texas recruiting class, but it was an open recruitment, and it wasn't like the Gators stole him from the Longhorns. Sarkisian and staff will continue to push for the 2027 cycle and, hopefully, get the last laugh, because for now, Royal has a good one on social media.

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