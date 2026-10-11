Texas Longhorns Lose Easton Royal to Florida in Major Recruiting Flip

The Texas Longhorns have plenty to consider this football season, as they continue working to find a way back into the College Football Playoffs.

However, despite the never-ending focus on the current season, head coach Steve Sarkisian must also look to the future of his program, including ensuring his roster is set up for success on the recruiting trail.

That includes Easton Royal, the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2027 cycle, and was the hallmark of the Longhorns recruiting class. Now, however, he has flipped his commitment to the Florida Gators, opting to flock to another SEC school. He had been committed to Texas since Nov. 2025.

Easton Royal is One of the Best Recruits in 2027

Texas Longhorns commit, and 5-star receiver Easton Royal posing with Texas Longhorns gloves | Easton Royal (@easton_3k) on X

One of the most sought-after recruits in the cycle, Royal comes in as the No. 1 receiver in the class, the No. 1 recruit in the state of Louisiana, and the No. 3 prospect in the entire cycle. Standing at 5-foot-1, 200 pounds, while his size doesn't blow any metrics out of the water, his speed certainly does.

He set a Louisiana state track record and has a verified 10.3-second 100-meter dash, making him easily one of the fastest players in college football once he reaches that level. He uses that speed to be a potential touchdown threat every single play, keeping defenses on their heels.

However, Royal also has elite body control and is able to be a possession receiver if needed as well. He runs crisp routes and supports a great route tree, making him a threat in passing games at all levels of the field.

What Now for the Longhorns?

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ideally, the Longhorns would continue to make a push for Royal, hoping to flip him back in his recruitment, but Sarkisian will continue to pursue other avenues as well.

One of those directions he could turn is to Monshun Sales, the Indiana native who is committed to the Indiana Hoosiers but raved about his visits to Austin this spring.

With the extra NIL money now available after Royal chose elsewhere, the Longhorns could submit a larger NIL package that would be hard to turn down. Getting Sales or Royal was a big priority this cycle, so the sights will now be set on seeing if they can flip his commitment.

Elsewhere, the Longhorns could try to flip Texas Tech commit Benny Easter Jr., but outside of those two, keeping the rest of the class in store will be the priority.

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