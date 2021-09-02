September 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

Eight Former Longhorns Cut From the NFL; Giants Add One to Their Roster

Eight Former Texas Longhorns players were cut from the NFL; New York Giants take a chance on Collin Johnson
Author:

Throughout the years, The University of Texas has produced some outstanding football players who went on to establish their own legacies in the National Football League.

The harsh reality of failing to make an NFL roster has also hit many former Longhorns. On Aug. 31, teams across the league trimmed their rosters to 53 players. Among those cuts were eight former Longhorns.

Shane Buechele, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Collin Johnson, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Garrett Gilbert, QB, Dallas Cowboys

READ MORE: How To Watch: No. 21 Texas Season Opener vs. No 23. Louisiana

READ MORE: Man In The Middle? Luke Brockermeyer Ready For Opportunity With Texas

Tarik Black, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Malik Jefferson, LB, Indianapolis Colts

Holton Hill, CB, Indianapolis Colts

Recommended Articles

NFL
Play
News

Man In The Middle? Luke Brockermeyer Ready For Opportunity With Texas

Luke Brockermeyer might a lesser-known name, but he could have a giant role for Texas in 2021

GettyImages-1165162390
Play
Football

How To Watch The Longhorns' Season Opener vs. Louisiana

The Longhorns open the regular season on Saturday against Louisiana, here is how to watch and listen

15276582
Play
Football

Eight Former Longhorns Cut From the NFL; Giants Take a Chance on One

Eight Former Texas Longhorns players were cut from the NFL; New York Giants take a chance on Collin Johnson

D'Onta Foreman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Hassan Ridgeway, DT, Philadelphia Eagles

While these players did not make it on their respective teams, being cut isn’t necessarily the end of the journey for some of these players. The day after he was released by the Jaguars, Collin Johnson was signed by the New York Giants.

The six-foot-six receiver played sparingly during his rookie campaign, catching 18 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns.

In addition to Johnson, undrafted free agent and former Longhorns standout receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey was able to land a spot on the New Orleans Saints 53-man roster.

After he turned heads at Texas with his 125 catches, 1,622 yards, and 10 touchdowns, Humphrey has struggled in the NFL, being waived and re-signed three times.

CONTINUE READING: Texas Ex Sam Ehlinger Make Colts' 53-Man Roster

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

NFL
News

Man In The Middle? Luke Brockermeyer Ready For Opportunity With Texas

Luke Brockermeyer might a lesser-known name, but he could have a giant role for Texas in 2021

GettyImages-1165162390
Football

How To Watch The Longhorns' Season Opener vs. Louisiana

The Longhorns open the regular season on Saturday against Louisiana, here is how to watch and listen

15276582
Football

Eight Former Longhorns Cut From the NFL; Giants Take a Chance on One

Eight Former Texas Longhorns players were cut from the NFL; New York Giants take a chance on Collin Johnson

Ehlinger
Longhorns in the pros

Texas Ex Sam Ehlinger Officially Fulfills NFL Dream

Though he'll have to do some waiting until he sees regular season action, Ehlinger has officiall

injury
Football

Where Does Texas Fall in Bleacher Report's Week 1 Rankings?

Steve Sarkisian will lead the Longhorns going into a tough Week 1 matchup against Louisiana Lafayette; where does Bleacher Report rank them?

NFL
Recruiting

Texas Rockets Up National Recruiting Rankings After Exciting August Run

After a blazing hot August on the recruiting trail, the Texas Longhorns are rising fast in the national recruiting rankings.

USATSI_14920629
News

Tough First Test For Card? Louisiana Defensive Players To Watch vs. Texas

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns come to Austin with an experienced defense, filled with veterans

USATSI_15221019
News

Stop Sleeping On Ragin Cajuns? Texas Players Aren't

Just because Louisiana isn't a Power 5 program, doesn't mean they can't pull off the upset