Eight Former Longhorns Cut From the NFL; Giants Take a Chance on One

Eight Former Texas Longhorns players were cut from the NFL; New York Giants take a chance on Collin Johnson

Throughout the years, The University of Texas has produced some outstanding football players who went on to establish their own legacies in the National Football League.

The harsh reality of failing to make an NFL roster has also hit many former Longhorns. On Aug. 31, teams across the league trimmed their rosters to 53 players. Among those cuts were eight former Longhorns.

Shane Buechele, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Collin Johnson, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Garrett Gilbert, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Tarik Black, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Malik Jefferson, LB, Indianapolis Colts

Holton Hill, CB, Indianapolis Colts

D'Onta Foreman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Hassan Ridgeway, DT, Philadelphia Eagles

While these players did not make it on their respective teams, being cut isn’t necessarily the end of the journey for some of these players. The day after he was released by the Jaguars, Collin Johnson was signed by the New York Giants.

The six-foot-six receiver played sparingly during his rookie campaign, catching 18 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns.

In addition to Johnson, undrafted free agent and former Longhorns standout receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey was able to land a spot on the New Orleans Saints 53-man roster.

After he turned heads at Texas with his 125 catches, 1,622 yards, and 10 touchdowns, Humphrey has struggled in the NFL, being waived and re-signed three times.

