Texas Ex Sam Ehlinger Officially Fulfills NFL Dream

The Indianapolis Colts' rookie should be a key backup piece for the team throughout the 2021 season

Sam Ehlinger has already had a memorable NFL experience since being selected in the sixth round by the Colts back in April. Now, the former Texas QB has officially fulfilled the goal of making the team's opening day 53-man roster.

According to YahooSports.com, Ehlinger has officially made the teams' roster for week one against the Seattle Seahawks. This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as the Colts opening days plans haven't gone accordingly with the foot injury to projected starting QB Carson Wentz.

This has led to Ehlinger and former Washington Huskie Jacob Eason competing for the starting job throughout the preseason in anticipation of Wentz being unable to suit up for week one.

READ MORE: WATCH: Texas Target Arch Manning Shows Off Elite Talent in Scrimmage

However, Ehlinger's chances of leapfrogging Eason fell flat after the former Longhorn sprained his knee while running down the sideline in the Colt's preseason finale against Detroit on Friday.

Without a clear separation between the two up to that point, Ehlinger seemed to have a legitimate shot at starting. Now, Eason will fill Wentz's role in the meantime.

The former Eagle was originally projected to miss five to 12 weeks, but has recovered well and could see the field sooner than anticipated.

Head coach Frank Reich and the Colts' coaching staff still remained wary of all possibilities, allowing both Eason and Ehlinger to earn reps with the first team in practice and in the preseason. Both guys had highs and lows throughout the process.

In the teams' opening preseason game against Carolina, Eason got the start but failed to build a lead during his first-half playing time. With the Colts down 15-10 going into the third quarter, Ehlinger shook off an opening-drive interception to lead the team to score 11 fourth-quarter points and an eventual 21-18 victory in his first NFL action.

READ MORE: Source: Sarkisian "Leaning Toward" Hudson Card As Longhorns QB1

The coaching staff then announced Ehlinger would be getting the start in the second preseason game against the Vikings this past Sunday. His performance was an opposing image of the week before, as Ehlinger only threw for 70 yards to go along with two interceptions before being replaced by Eason late in the second quarter.

Ehlinger's knee injury against the Lions put the nail in the coffin for a week one start, but anything can happen as the season progresses. Wentz, after all, has been known to be injury-prone during his five-year career.

Ehlinger will have to continue rehabbing his knee until he has any chance of being activated for the regular season. Still, backup QB's are a necessity in this league, so who knows when Ehlinger might have his services called upon?

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.