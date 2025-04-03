Elite 2026 Twin Brother Recruits High On Texas Longhorns
Steve Sarkisian's defense could be getting an upgrade in the next couple of years.
Though many project the two to head to the Ohio State Buckeyes, but twin brothers Aiden and Andrew Harris nonetheless have narrowed down their collegiate selections to 10 schools, Ohio State and Texas included, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett.
Along with those two, the brothers have also shown interest in the South Carolina Gamecocks, Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers, NC State Wolfpack, Miami Hurricanes, Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, and the Maryland Terrapins.
Per On3 Sports' rankings, Aiden is currently ranked as the No. 2 defensive lineman in the class of 2026 and Andrew is the No. 3 edge rusher in the state of North Carolina.
The two brothers currently play for Weddington High School in Matthews, North Carolina.
Andrew Harris is also a track and field star, running the 100-meter dash in 11.48 seconds as a sophomore, and also took part in the 200-meter dash, as well as the shot put.
The twins won a 4A state championship with Weddington High as freshman in 2023, defeating Hoggard High School by a score of 56-21 in December of 2023.
The brothers are yet to set a commitment date, and we shall see how their junior season in Weddington turns out and see how their collegiate stock either rises or falls as the 2025 season comes and goes.
But given that the Longhorns will be looking for a new defensive leader in 2026 given that Anthony Hill Jr. will most likely be in the pros by then, the twin brothers could be just the missing piece in the future that Steve Sarkisian needs.