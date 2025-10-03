Emmett Mosley's Return Could Have Major Impact on Texas Longhorns
The Texas Longhorns will look to start the conference portion of their season, looking to continue their momentum when they take a visit down to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators, who currently find themselves reeling after a rough 1-3 start, as Florida looks for any spark to reenergize their struggling 2025 season.
The Longhorns head down to the Swamp on Oct. 4, the first time the Longhorns take a trip to the Sunshine State to face the Gators since 1940, after the Longhorns missed a chaotic week of college football on their bye week. The last time out, the Longhorns finally got rolling, specifically offensively, in a 55-0 blowout victory over Sam Houston State.
Quarterback Arch Manning finally looked like the player many were expecting to see, wide receiver Ryan Wingo had his best game of the season, and DeAndre Moore Jr. picked up where he left off in his first game back from injury. And the ground game finally saw its first rushing touchdown from a running back. However, Texas is still without one of its newest weapons in wide receiver Emmett Mosley V.
Steve Sarkisian talks impact Mosley Could Bring
The transfer wide receiver is yet to suit up for the Longhorns, as Mosley's been dealing with an injury since he arrived in Austin. And with the release of the SEC-mandated injury report on Wednesday, the sophomore's availability was still unclear as he's designated as questionable for the matchup against the Gators. However, an updated injury on Thursday night improved Mosley's status to probable.
With a media availability on Thursday, Steve Sarkisian talked about Mosley's potential impact on the Longhorns' offense, possibly signaling the second-year wide receiver's debut in a burnt orange jersey could come this weekend.
"Obviously, he's [Mosley] an elite blocker, but it really gives you that third receiver that has some length to him and a guy with experience," Sarkisian said. "Those three guys (with Wingo and Livingstone) give you a little something different, and we're starting to formulate that group we have."
Sarkisian furthered his talk about Mosley, wishing the receiver had been available for the Longhorns' first four games of the season, and praised the wide receiver's skill set.
"I love Emmett as a player," Sarkisian said. "I wish we had him in the first four games of the season. He was a very dynamic player for Stanford a year ago. He's a guy who has length. He has very good hands. He's sudden. He's a really good route runner."
As Sarkisian mentions, Mosley stood out as a freshman for Stanford's being the team's second-leading receiver in receiving yards and catches with 48 receptions for 525 receiving yards and tied for first in receiving touchdowns, with six touchdown receptions.