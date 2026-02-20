Three Areas That Could Define the Texas Longhorns’ 2026 Season
Despite falling short of the 2025 College Football Playoff, the Texas Longhorns closed the year as one of the nation's hottest teams. The Longhorns have won seven of their last eight games, with their only loss coming against the Georgia Bulldogs.
That sort of finish has only raised the expectations for the Longhorns this coming season. With Arch Manning returning for his fourth year with the program and an excellent transfer class in the offseason, Texas is poised to make another run at the College Football Playoff.
While it's reasonable to have confidence in the Longhorns, head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff still have work to do. With expectations as high as they've been in years, three key areas could ultimately decide just how far Texas goes this season.
1. The Offensive Line Has to Hold Up
One of the main concerns last season was Texas' ability to protect the quarterback. More accurately, they didn't give Manning enough time in the pocket. This led to either sacks or unscripted plays, which derailed the Texas offense quite a bit.
A lot of the national optimism surrounding Texas comes back to one thing. The Longhorns have the talent of a national championship team. They have the pieces; now it's just a matter of if Sarkisian and his staff can utilize them the right way.
Texas' projected offensive line features Trevor Goosby, Brandon Baker, Connor Robertson, Laurence Seymore, and Melvin Siani. With the addition of Siani, who transferred in from Wake Forest, the Longhorns now have more than enough size and strength to dominate the trenches.
2. Explosive Playmakers Have to Stay Explosive
While the Longhorns had playmakers on offense, they didn't show up when the team needed them most. Quintrevion Wisner, Ryan Wingo, and DeAndre Moore Jr. all had the capabilities to be elite playmakers, but couldn't quite deliver in the biggest moments. Wingo returns as likely the No. 2 receiving option for Texas this season.
One of the biggest storylines of the college football offseason was Cam Coleman's decision to join Manning and the Longhorns in Austin. The former Auburn wide receiver was widely considered the No. 1 recruit in the transfer portal and will look to add another level to the Texas offense.
3. Pressure Has to be Consistent Up Front
Texas can't afford for its pass rush to come and go, especially in the SEC, where the trenches dominate most games. Last year, the Longhorns ended the season with the No. 5 rushing defense and the No. 12 passing defense in the conference.
While Texas may have fielded one of the more talented defenses across the country last season, it struggled against some of the better offensive line units in college football.
Ian Geffrard, the former Arkansas defensive lineman, headlined the transfers for the Texas defense during the offseason. At 6-foot-5, 387 pounds, Geffrard provides the Longhorns with the run-stopping power they need to get into opposing backfields.
Add edge rusher Colin Simmons to the equation, and you get one of the most fearsome defensive fronts in the sport. If they can match last year's sack and tackle-for-loss production, Texas' defensive front has the makings of a unit that can take over games.
Carson, a 2025 TCU graduate, is a sports journalist who covers college athletics for several On SI sites. While most of his experience is with TCU On SI, he also writes with Wake Forest On SI and Houston On SI. He also has a passion for the college baseball scene, most notably being a fan of TCU Baseball. In 2023, Carson was in Omaha and reported on the Men’s College World Series, where TCU finished 4th in the nation. His past work not only consists of major sports like football, basketball, and baseball, but with others like track and field and cross country as well.Follow WersalCarsonKF