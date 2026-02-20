Three Areas That Could Define the Texas Longhorns’ 2026 Season

Despite falling short of the 2025 College Football Playoff, the Texas Longhorns closed the year as one of the nation's hottest teams. The Longhorns have won seven of their last eight games, with their only loss coming against the Georgia Bulldogs.

That sort of finish has only raised the expectations for the Longhorns this coming season. With Arch Manning returning for his fourth year with the program and an excellent transfer class in the offseason, Texas is poised to make another run at the College Football Playoff.

While it's reasonable to have confidence in the Longhorns, head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff still have work to do. With expectations as high as they've been in years, three key areas could ultimately decide just how far Texas goes this season.

1. The Offensive Line Has to Hold Up

Sep 13, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive tackle Skyler Gil-Howard (0) rushes against Oregon State Beavers offensive lineman Dylan Sikorski (56) in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

One of the main concerns last season was Texas' ability to protect the quarterback. More accurately, they didn't give Manning enough time in the pocket. This led to either sacks or unscripted plays, which derailed the Texas offense quite a bit.

A lot of the national optimism surrounding Texas comes back to one thing. The Longhorns have the talent of a national championship team. They have the pieces; now it's just a matter of if Sarkisian and his staff can utilize them the right way.

Texas' projected offensive line features Trevor Goosby, Brandon Baker, Connor Robertson, Laurence Seymore, and Melvin Siani. With the addition of Siani, who transferred in from Wake Forest, the Longhorns now have more than enough size and strength to dominate the trenches.

2. Explosive Playmakers Have to Stay Explosive

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) drops a touchdown pass as Auburn Tigers take on South Alabama Jaguars at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. Auburn Tigers lead South Alabama Jaguars 28-9 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the Longhorns had playmakers on offense, they didn't show up when the team needed them most. Quintrevion Wisner, Ryan Wingo, and DeAndre Moore Jr. all had the capabilities to be elite playmakers, but couldn't quite deliver in the biggest moments. Wingo returns as likely the No. 2 receiving option for Texas this season.

One of the biggest storylines of the college football offseason was Cam Coleman's decision to join Manning and the Longhorns in Austin. The former Auburn wide receiver was widely considered the No. 1 recruit in the transfer portal and will look to add another level to the Texas offense.

3. Pressure Has to be Consistent Up Front

Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Colin Simmons (11) and Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Donovan Jackson (74) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Texas can't afford for its pass rush to come and go, especially in the SEC, where the trenches dominate most games. Last year, the Longhorns ended the season with the No. 5 rushing defense and the No. 12 passing defense in the conference.

While Texas may have fielded one of the more talented defenses across the country last season, it struggled against some of the better offensive line units in college football.

Ian Geffrard, the former Arkansas defensive lineman, headlined the transfers for the Texas defense during the offseason. At 6-foot-5, 387 pounds, Geffrard provides the Longhorns with the run-stopping power they need to get into opposing backfields.

Add edge rusher Colin Simmons to the equation, and you get one of the most fearsome defensive fronts in the sport. If they can match last year's sack and tackle-for-loss production, Texas' defensive front has the makings of a unit that can take over games.