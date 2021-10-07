Why Red River Showdown Means More To Texas LB Luke Brockermeyer

A Longhorn through and through, Luke Brockermeyer represents what the Red River Showdown is all about.

Texas linebacker Luke Brockermeyer can remember the first time he watched a Red River Showdown in person. The year was 2005 and Texas was ranked No. 2 in the country.

The Horns would go on to win 45-12 on their way to a national title that season. From then on, Brockermeyer was hooked in quite literal terms to follow in his Dad's footsteps.

Thus the life of a born and bred Longhorn.

"It's honestly my favorite game. It always has been," Brockermeyer said Tuesday. "I think it's the greatest rivalry in college football."

The No. 21 Longhorns (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) return to the DFW area to take on a mixed-reviewed No. 6 Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) team for a chance to jump back into the College Football Playoff conversation. Much has changed since a Week 2 loss against Arkansas for Texas.

Steve Sarkisian elected to move forward with Casey Thompson as the quarterback. So far, Texas is 3-0 with him leading the offense. An implement on the running game led by Heisman hopeful Bijan Robinson has helped the Horns play a more balanced approach as well.

Defensively, Brockermeyer will have a chance to make an impact against OU quarterback Spencer Rattler. His father, Blake Brockermeyer, likely will be in the stands, watching his son make his own legacy in Texas' biggest game each fall.

"The atmosphere of this game kind of amplifies it a little bit," Luke Brockermeyer said. "Playing my role now, it definitely means a little more to me."

Luke Brockermeyer's journey to the starting MIKE linebacker spot isn't like most legacy players found on the Forty Acres. He wasn't offered a scholarship like Blake or his grandfather, Kay. The most attention he garnered on the recruiting trail was an offer from Rice.

Instead of taking the safe bet in Houston, Luke Brockermeyer walked on in Austin. It ended up working out in his favor thanks to his work ethic and attitude. In 2019, then-coach Tom Herman surprised him with a scholarship.

Two years later, Sarkisian said his spring was strong enough to earn first-team opposite DeMarvion Overshown. So far this season, he ranks second on the team in tackles with 33 stops.

No game this season will matter more personally for Luke Brockermeyer. A chance to start against a childhood rival? What's not to like?

For Texas to win against OU, its defense must be on-point. The Sooners have taken a step back from their natural rushing attack and continue to struggle behind a mismanaged offensive line.

For a team that was expected to walk away with the Big 12 title, Oklahoma's offensive woes have detained that goal. Currently, they're beating opponents by an average of 5.3 points. Its largest win against an FBS program came against Nebraska in Week 3 by a touchdown.

That doesn't mean Oklahoma is "vulnerable" by any means.

"They still look really good to me, I don't know what y'all been watching," Luke Brockermeyer said.

A win over Oklahoma would springboard Texas back into the national conversation for postseason talk. It also would propel the Longhorns as the new front-runner of the Big 12 standings.

All Texas players hope to win against a rival opponent. For Luke Brockermeyer, it just means a little more.

"It's two great teams going at it," Luke Brockermeyer said. "I'm just excited."

