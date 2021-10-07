Elite 2022 Texas WR Target Brenen Thompson Announces College Choice

The Longhorns have landed an impact wideout to the 2022 class

The Texas Longhorns have been one of the hottest teams in the nation on the recruiting trail since Steve Sarkisian took over the program in January, ranking as the No. 6 overall class in the nation, as well as the No. 1 class in the Big 12.

On Wednesday, that hot streak continued when the Horns gained a commitment from elite Spearman wide receiver Brenen Thompson.

Thompson picked the Longhorns over serious interest from Texas A&M and Oklahoma State.

A speedster, Thompson also ran track and field, where he won the Texas 3A 200-meter state title as a junior with a time of 27.21. He also earned a second-place finish in the 100-meter dash, with a time of 10.41 seconds.

Back on the football front, Thompson was named to the Texas Sports Writers Association 3A first-team all-state team as an all-purpose player in 2020 as a junior and was a first-team all-district selection as a wide receiver and defensive back.

Thompson now becomes the 22nd commitment of the 2022 class for the Longhorns, joining the most recent commitments of defensive lineman Jaray Bledsoe (August 30) defensive end J'Mond Tapp (August 30), and SI99 defensive tackle Justice Finkley (September 9).

Thompson is also the second pass-catcher to commit to Sarkisian in the Horns, along with Lewisville (TX) receiver Armani Winfield.

