ESPN's Projections Gives Texas Longhorns Hope for Final Playoff Push
In a perfect world, the Texas Longhorns would be undefeated, still be the nation's no. 1 team, and a shoo-in for the national championship.
Unfortunately for the Burnt Orange, the world is far from perfect, and this season has been far from ideal, as the team has already suffered two losses and may or may not be without quarterback Arch Manning in their next contest, but thankfully there is still much more football to be played.
And that much more football could keep the Horns in the national championship picture.
Longhorns Predicted To Win Three of Their Next Four Games by ESPN
According to ESPN's matchup analytics, the future is bright for Steve Sarkisian's squad in their last four games of the season, three against Top 10 ranked teams, and if that future is predicted correctly, then those two losses won't mean much when it comes time for the 12-team reveal.
For their upcoming battle in Austin against the No. 9 Vanderbilt Commodores, the Horns are heavily favored to win over Diego Pavia's team, with a 70.5 percent chance compared to the Commodores' 29.5, despite Vanderbilt almost pulling off a monumental upset against a No. 5 ranked Texas team last season.
The following game at Sanford Stadium in Athens against the Georgia Bulldogs will serve as one of two massive tests for the team remaining in the season, as the team is given only a 40.3 percent chance to overcome the Bulldogs as they hit the road for the final time in the regular season, looking to make up for the two losses they suffered against Kirby Smart's team last year both in the regular season and the SEC Championship.
In their penultimate battle, the Longhorns return to Austin to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks, who kissed their playoff chances goodbye a long time ago, and are massively favored to knock off the Pigs, with ESPN giving the team an 84.5 percent chance of victory.
And then comes the main event, the final boss battle for the Longhorns as they look to keep their playoff hopes alive, as they welcome their biggest in-state rivals, the No. 3, currently undefeated Texas A&M Aggies to DKR for the first time since the 2010 season, and despite the differences in their respective seasons, the Longhorns are still favored to knock off their Lone Star counterparts, with a 57.8 percent chance of victory.
In the eyes of the ESPN predictions, all hope should not be lost yet for the Burnt Orange in 2025.
Texas and Vanderbilt kick off from DKR Saturday morning at 11:00 AM.