ESPN Projects CFP Fate of Texas Longhorns After Win vs. Vanderbilt
The Texas Longhorns had a pleasant homecoming to the Forty Acres Saturday afternoon, riding on quarterback Arch Manning's career day as they held off a late charge by the Vanderbilt Commodores to take the 34-31 victory.
After two early losses to the Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators in the first half of the 2025 college football season, the Burnt Orange have seemed to really turn things around and keep their playoff hopes alive in their second SEC season.
And according to ESPN's most recent playoff projections, things are still looking good for Steve Sarkisian's squad as less than a month now remains in the regular season.
Texas Holds Place In ESPN College Football Playoff Top 12 Projections
Here are the updated ESPN projections for the 12-team field after an action-packed Week 10:
1) Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0)
2) Indiana Hoosiers (9-0)
3) Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)
4) Texas A&M Aggies (8-0)
5) Georgia Bulldogs (7-1)
6) Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)
7) BYU Cougars (8-0)
8) Oregon Ducks (7-1)
9) Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-1)
10) Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-2)
11) Texas Longhorns (7-2)
12) Oklahoma Sooners (7-2)
In a weekend that saw many top 10-ranked teams suffer upset losses, including Vanderbilt, the Longhorns shined through in the site's updated projections for the 12 teams with the highest chance to make the CFP, and they are currently slotted in the 11th spot, below the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and above the Oklahoma Sooners.
From starting the season as the nation's No. 1 team, to dropping out of the rankings barely a month into the season, to now knocking on the door of the Top 10 again, this season couldn't be anymore push and pull for the Horns.
But after a statement 23-6 win over the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas and a few clutch overtime wins against the Kentucky Wildcats and Mississippi State Bulldogs, the Horns have proved that they are still a force to be reckoned with in the college football world after the latest win over Vanderbilt.
The season has also been marked by the growth of quarterback Arch Manning, who completed 25 of 33 passes in the win against Vandy for 328 yards and three touchdowns, marking back-to-back games with 300 passing yards for the next chapter of the legendary Manning quarterback family.
The team will get a well-deserved bye week before they face another big test in their quest for a playoff berth, a road game in Athens against the Georgia Bulldogs on November 15.