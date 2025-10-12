Texas Longhorns Hilariously Troll Oklahoma Sooners On Social Media Following Win In Red River Rivalry Game
The Texas Longhorns rebounded splendidly following their loss last week in Gainesville to the Florida Gators, placing a sound beating on the Oklahoma Sooners in the 121st edition of the Red River Rivalry game in the form of a 23-6 victory.
There's no secret as to how deep this rivalry runs, how much these two teams absolutely despise each other, and how long they've been meeting at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas during the second Saturday during the month of October.
However, after Texas' win Saturday, the Burnt Orange took some additional shots at the team after their win, just to rub a little salt in the wounds of the Sooner faithful.
Texas Trolls Oklahoma With Hilarious Instagram Reporting
Shortly after the clock hit triple zeroes with the Longhorns handing their longtime rivals their first loss of the 2025 season, the Texas Longhorns' official football page on X posted a comedic post, poking fun at the Sooners on the Instagram social media site.
The post shows the Texas Longhorns' football Instagram reporting the Oklahoma Sooners' football Instagram page, like one would report someone they suspect of hacking someone else's account.
In the process on Instagram, the site will ask you, "Who is this account pretending to be?"
The answer was too easy for the Longhorns, "A good football team."
Nothing like some good, light-hearted fun online to add another chapter to one of college football's most intense rivalries.
Much on-field play still remains to determine as to whether or not this loss proves Oklahoma as a "fraudulent" football team, given that this was just now their first loss in the 2025 season and that starting quarterback John Mateer was playing in his first game in nearly a month after fracturing his throwing hand in the Sooners' win against the Auburn Tigers on September 20.
Mateer's return was rather forgettable, and based on who you ask, premature, completing only 20 of 38 attempted passes, just barely over half, and three interceptions.
After the Longhorns got off to a slow start, down 6-3 at halftime, they would go on to not only score 10 points in each quarter of the second half, but would also go on to shut out the Sooners throughout the entire second half, a cherry on top as to how dominant the Longhorns were in the last 30 minutes of play.
A dominance that the team will look to continue when they travel to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats this upcoming Saturday, the Horns are now back in the AP rankings at No. 21.